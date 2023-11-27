Madhya Pradesh: Elderly Woman Dies, Four Of Family Injured As Dumper Hit Their Car In Ujjain | Representative Pic

Ujjian (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly woman died and four members of the family were injured as their car was hit by a dumper at Dhabla Rehwari turn here on Agar Road. The family from Indore was on their way to Khatushyam on Sunday morning. Pawan (46), son of Suresh Gaur, resident of Sukhlia, Indore is an electric contractor.

Due to three days being government holidays, he had left late at night by car to visit Khatushyam with his mother Prabhavati (70), wife Kshama (36), daughter Poonam (15) and son Ayushman (11).

At around 5 am, a dumper coming from the front hit the car hard at Dhabla Rehwari turn on Agar Road.

Passers-by informed the ambulance and sent the injured to the hospital, in which Prabhavati was declared dead by the doctor after examination, while Pawan along with his wife and children are undergoing treatment in a private hospital. Police said that after hitting the car, the dumper driver fled from the spot.

ASI Dies As Water Tanker hits His Bike

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) died as a water tanker hit his bike on Dewas Road here on Saturday evening. The deceased, Keshav Singh (55), son of Sughar Singh Chauhan, resident of Pushpkunj, Dewas, was ASI and was posted in the DRP Lines here.

He was coming from Dewas to Ujjain at night to perform the duty of Harihar Milan when a water tanker hit his bike at some distance from Narwar police station.

He was brought to the District Hospital through a Dial 100 vehicle where after examination the doctor declared him dead.

Keshav Singh’s brother Gyanendra said that he has two sons and he was posted in the DRP Lines only 8-9 months ago, whereas before that he completed most of his job while posted at various police stations in Dewas.