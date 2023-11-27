MP: Governor Awards PhD Degrees At Ambedkar University Convocation Ceremony In Mhow | FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel awarded PhD degrees to 21 research scholars in the convocation ceremony of BR Ambedkar University of Social Sciences (BRAUSS) at Mhow on Sunday. Governor Patel presided over the function.

Justice (retired) Umesh Maheshwari was the chief guest. Special guest Harsh Chohan, the senior BJP leader did not attend the programme to avoid the controversy of getting the DLitt degree despite being a political person.

After arriving at the BRAUSS campus, the Governor first garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and then paid floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar by garlanding his statue at the premises. Thereafter, Governor Patel and faculty members reached the convocation ceremony venue.

The ceremony started with the National Anthem, following which the university representative read an annual report of university’s achievements in the last one year.

Thereafter, the scholars of various disciplines were handed over the degrees. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Patel said to the scholars that they must not forget the contribution of their parents, society and the nation.

Giving the example of Shravan Kumar, he said that everybody has to pay back in this world for all deeds and misdeeds. Justice Maheshwari gave references of religious texts and Dr Ambedkar’s writings to motivate the scholars for doing exemplary works in the society.

Registrar RK Baghel conducted the programme while Dean Dr Sunil Goyal proposed the vote of thanks.

DAVV Vice Chancellor Dr Renu Jain was also present in the event.