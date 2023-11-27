MP Election 2023: Rebels May Be Part Of ‘Government’, Congress Keeps Plan-B Ready | Representational photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the countdown for the vote counting begins, Congress has started counting disgruntled leaders who had rebelled, as they may be convinced to become the part of the government, if the party falls short of the magic figure.

Party is eyeing on its nine candidates who are contesting the assembly election.

The Congress is confident to win the assembly election and form the government, but it is not leaving anything to chance and keeping the negotiation channels open – in case they need their help as happened in the last Assembly elections.

In the ongoing Assembly elections, many Congress leaders had rebelled after they were denied tickets and some of them contested as independent candidates.

Among the Congress leader who rebelled and contested the polls as independent include Antar Singh Darbar from Mhow constituency, Shekhar Choudhary from Gotegaon, Premchand Guddu from Alot, Om Raghuwanshi from Seoni-Malwa, Dhar Kuldeep Bundela from, Rajendra Solanki from Badnagar, Shyamlal Jokechand from Malhargarh, RR Bansal from Jatara and Yedvendra Singh from Nagod.

The sources at the Congress organisation said that senior party leaders are trying to get in touch with the rebel leaders. On the counting day, the leaders are going to make a decision on these candidates.

Sources claimed that the party will bring them under its fold to ensure that they do not join the opposite camp in future and cause problems to the government in case Congress forms it).

Learning from the past, the party is taking all precautionary steps and doesn't want anything to stop it from coming to power again