Overheard In Bhopal: About Legal Hassels, Dirty Games, Bid To Please Neta And More...

Overheard In Bhopal |

Legal hassles!

A senior IAS officer is pulling out all the stops to become the chief secretary (CS). Although people in the corridors of power know that this officer, now an additional chief secretary (ACS), will never be appointed CS, yet he is making all efforts to hit the bull’s-eye. Those close to the ACS say if the government ignores his seniority and deprives him of the post promoting someone junior to him, they will go to the Supreme Court. The associates of this officer have told BJP and Congress leaders that the ACS should get the top job. The leaders of both the parties have made it clear to this bureaucrat’s acquaintances that they have barely had any plan to elevate him to the rank of CS. The stern reply did not deter the officer from pursuing his goal, so he, too, clearly told the leaders of both the parties that if he is not appointed CS, someone junior to him should not be promoted to the post. Ergo the threat of his friends, that they would move the SC, may come in the way of appointment of the CS.

Dirty game

The bureaucrats seem to have rolled up their sleeves to fight with each other as the date for announcement of election results is nearing. A few officers are trying to create an unfavourable atmosphere against their colleagues to become a blue-eyed boy of the opposition leaders. Recently a bureaucrat gave information about many of his colleagues to a Congress leader and a list containing the names of officers who worked under the ruling party’s pressure. It is clear that the officer did it to show his loyalty to the Congress. The politician handed over the list to another officer for sifting through the records. The list contains the names of the officers who were given plum posting in the past three years. But the politician is not happy with the officer who gave him the list. This is the reason why he is trying to please the Congress leader to get his position back in the party.

Bid to please Neta

Two retired officers, close to a former chief minister, are competing with each other to keep the politician happy. Both the retired officers are sure that the Congress is going to form the government after the results are out on December 3. They appear to have pitted themselves against each other to show who is going to be more powerful in the coming days. Although both of them are outside the state, yet they are making all efforts to work with the former chief minister after the formation of the government. One of the retired officers has already sent a message through an acquaintance that his services should be used after the government is formed. Another officer, who is in his native, is in constant touch with the former chief minister. Because he did some work for the party before the election, the former CM is happy with him, and those close to the former CM have understood the plans of these two retired officers. The associates of the former CM wish none of these retired officers to be part of the new government.

In a tight spot

It is a truth generally accepted, that the opposition being pissed off with the bureaucrats after any election, accuses the officers of working for the ruling party. But this does not apply to a few bureaucrats in the state, because some leaders of the ruling dispensation have got across with the collectors of three districts. A senior leader of the BJP is so angry with the collectors of two districts, that he is getting ready to remove them immediately after the election results are out. Similar is the condition of a female collector in another district. A powerful leader of the BJP is hot over the coals with this woman collector, because he thinks she worked for the opposition in the election. On the contrary there was a complaint against the female officer that she favoured the ruling party. As a result, the BJP is against her and the leader is waiting for the election results. If the BJP forms the next government, the female collector may be removed.

Unaffected by polls

Most of officers intend to know who is going to win or lose the election. There are two such principal secretaries as have nothing to do who is going to win or lose the election. One of them thinks that whosoever comes to power he will not get any plum posting. So he is not keen on discussing which party is going to form the government. Another PS is in the same state as his colleague is and has kept away from discussing politics. Because he believes in the adage –Koi Nrip Hoi Hume Kya Hani (Kings may come and kings may go but I remain the same). He is doing his work without bothering about the poll results. The PS has not been given any important assignment for a long time. The people in the corridors of power know that the PS always locks horns with the higher-ups on some issues or the other, besides he is not on good terms with a few ministers. Thus, both the BJP and the Congress have kept him out of the list of their chosen officers.

Money goes astray

A female IPS officer has misused her department’s funds after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force. Madam has splashed out a huge amount of the department's money on buying various items to spruce her house. However extravagant she may be in wasting public money privately, she never thinks twice in giving lessons about honesty to others. Many of those items bought in huge quantities to do up her house are lying unused, and the department is footing the bill – besides a few employees of the department are working at her residence. A few officers, whom madam has harassed, are gnashing their teeth about the articles she buys to decorate her residence. The officers previously posted to the department also pushed the boat out for buying household goods. But madam has hogged the limelight, because she is in the habit of displaying her honesty in public. She often pulls up the officers for scams in the department, but never thinks twice to blow public money on household goods.