Madhya Pradesh: Devotees Throng Gopal Mandir For ‘Hari-Har Milan’

Customary ‘Hari-Har Milan’ proceedings were performed on late Saturday at ancient Gopal Mandir in Ujjain | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Vaikuntha Chaturdashi, the traditional Hari-Har Milan procession was taken out from Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple at 11 pm on Saturday.

Shri Har (Shri Mahakaleshwar) handed over the responsibility of creation to Shri Hari (Shri Gopal). Lord Shri Mahakal went to meet Shri Hari Shri Dwarkadhish in a silver palanquin and handed over the responsibility of the entire creation to him.

Amid huge fanfare, the procession of Lord Shri Mahakalesh reached Gopal Temple from Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple via Mahakal Square, Gudri Square and Patni Bazaar.

During the puja, the garland made of bilwa patras of Baba Mahakal was presented to Shri Gopal and the garland made of tulsi of Vaikunthnath Shri Hari Tulsi was presented to Baba Mahakal. After the puja, the sawari again returned to Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple via the same route.

Chairman of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee and collector Kumar Purushottam, SP Sachin Sharma, administrator and additional collector Sandeep Kumar Soni, priests of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, adequate number of police forces, city soldiers, special armed forces and police band took part in the sawari.

Worship and aarti of Shri Hari Vishnu were conducted on Vaikuntha Chaturdashi during the Bhasmarti of Lord Mahakal in the wee hours of Sunday | FP Photo

Worship During Bhasmaarti

Worship and aarti of Shri Hari Vishnu were conducted on Vaikuntha Chaturdashi in the Bhasmarti of Lord Mahakal in the wee hours of Sunday in Shri Mahakaleshwar temple.

It is believed that from Devshayani Ekadashi to Devuthani Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu goes to rest at the place of King Bali.

At that time, the power of the earth is with Lord Devadhidev Mahadev and on the day of Vaikuntha Chaturdashi, Lord Shiva again hands over this power to Shri Vishnu and returns to Mount Kailash for penance.