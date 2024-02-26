Madhya Pradesh: Redeveloped Ujjain Railway Station Will Be Like An Airport, Says MP Anil Firojiya

MP: Redeveloped Ujjain Railway Station Will Be Like An Airport, Says Anil Firojiya |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): After Prime Minister Narednra Modi dedicated to the nation over 2000 railway infrastructure projects worth about Rs 41,000 crores on Monday, local MP Anil Firojiya said the Ujjain railway station will have all the facilities like that of an airport.

"The structure and facilities of the Ujjain railway station will be on similar lines of an airport, including the platforms. Prime Minister Narednra Modi performed a virtual Bhoomi Pujan on Monday to give a concrete shape to the expansion of 554 stations in the country. About 30 lakh people joined the program virtually," Firojiya said, speaking to reporters on Monday.

"Students of the local school put up colourful presentations on the occasion. Ujjain North MLA Anil Jain, Ghatia MLA Satish Malviya and local politicians were also present at the event," he added.

The Ujjain Lok Sabha MP said that the central government has approved Rs 41,000 crore for the expansion of 554 railway stations across the country. Out of this, the Ujjain railway station will be equipped with all the facilities of an airport for Rs 850 crore.

Firojiya shared that the three stations in Ujjain district- Nagda, Khachrod and Rupeta, will also be expanded.

'New India's work ethic'

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated, laid the foundation stone, and dedicated to the nation over 2000 railway infrastructure projects worth around Rs 41,000 crores.

Addressing the event, PM Modi called it a symbol of the work culture of 'New India'.

"Today's programme is symbolic of New India's work ethic. Now, India works with an unprecedented speed at an unprecedented scale. Parting ways with small aspirations, today's India has moved on to dreaming big and realising those dreams at the earliest," Prime Minister Modi said.

PM Modi confident of returning to office

He affirmed that he was confident of returning to office for a third, straight term.

"Today, the foundation stone for more than two thousand projects related to railways has been laid and inaugurated. This government is going to return for a third term this June. The scale and speed with which the work has started has surprised everyone," he said.

Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 553 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

According to a government release, these stations, spread across 27 states and Union Territories, will be redeveloped at a cost of over Rs 19,000 crore. These stations will act as 'City Centres', integrating both sides of the city.