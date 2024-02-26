MP: CM Yadav Holds Roadshow In Sehore; Thanks PM Modi For Railway Station Revamp Projects Across State (WATCH)

MP: CM Yadav Holds Roadshow In Sehore; Thanks PM Modi For Railway Station Revamp Projects Across State |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stone for the rejuvenation work of 33 railway stations of Madhya Pradesh under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. A program regarding this was organized in Sehore in which Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also participated. CM Yadav reached the venue by conducting a road show.

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav reached Kotwali intersection via helicopter from Alhadkhedi helipad via Saikarkhedi, New Bus Stand, Anand Dairy and a road show was conducted from Kotwali intersection via Lisa Talkies to Tehsil intersection. During the roadshow, he was welcomed by scores of people. CM reached the railway station by car from Tehsil intersection via Sugar Factory Luniya intersection, where he participated in the program.

Speaking at the event, Yadav thanked PM Modi and union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the development work of 33 railway stations of the state.

'Sehore will not be left behind'

“The modern railway facilities which were earlier available abroad are now available in our country. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh is also getting the gift of new railway projects,” he said.

Further, Yadav credited the ‘double engine government’ for fast paced development in the state. He said, “Sehore will not be left behind in terms of development. Whatever has been asked is being given and complete planning is being done for the overall development of the area.”