Madhya Pradesh: Politicians & Planners Forget To Include Need Of ‘River Front Corridor’ In Master Plan

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): It’s a debatable point among public circles here that most of the authorities including public representatives and concerned officials have less interest towards the all-round development of Ujjain. That’s why several key issues pertaining to the long-time settlement of peoples’ needs and demands have been left unaddressed in the much-talked-about Master Plan-2035.

Developing a ‘River Front Corridor’ on either side of river Kshipra is one of those issues which has not been included in the Master Plan’s draft. The need for its construction was also badly felt during Simhastha Mahaparv-2016, but could not be fulfilled due to lack of time and paucity of funds. The side-effects of its non-execution were evident owing to huge pressure of people and vehicles during main bathing parvas.

BJP is in power today and at that time, too, and most of present public representatives were also active at that time. However, neither the government nor such public representatives have shown interest to include the proposal of developing the River Front Corridor on either side of Kshipra in the Master Plan. The 30-member committee which finalised the draft of the plan after thorough consultations also comprised these representatives.

Observers take it as an inconsistency that the planners and heads of different government departments did not initiate any action over the issue of the River Corridor Front despite knowing that it was most essential both in view of arrangements of Simhastha Mahaparv and developmental aspects of Ujjain in near future. “Politicians did not show interest due to their vested interests but role of government machinery is questionable,” the observers said.

River Front Corridor is to be constructed on either side of river Kshipra between Triveni Ghat and Siddhvat Ghat. Gau Ghat, Bhukhi Mata Ghat, Narsing Ghat, Ram Ghat, Dutt Akhara Ghat, Sunheri Ghat, Chakrateerth Ghat, Rinmukteshwar Ghat, Mangalnath Ghat, etc. About 30-50 per cent of ghats were constructed previously, but full construction of ghats on either side of the river is yet to be done.

Sources informed that the farmers whose lands are located on the banks of River Kshipra between Triveni and Siddhvat Ghat have consented to surrender their lands. They viewed that construction of the River Front Corridor will not only protect the otherwise illegally occupied and polluted areas but will also give permanent solution to lack of bathing ghats. They suggest that construction of proper lanes on the Front will also ease traffic load.

Ujjain North MLA Paras Jain now strongly advocates the need of River Front Corridor. He on Sunday told Free Press that significance of bathing during Simhastha Mahaparv is equal at all ghats of river Kshipra. So, Front should be constructed all along Triveni to Siddhvat to allow people coming from all directions to have a dip in Kshipra from the nearest ghat, he said. Despite repeated efforts, T&CP officer Vishnu Khare was not available for comment.

