Devotees Throng Ujjain's Mahakal Temple To Offer Prayers On Third Sawan Somwar

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees thronged Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple to offer prayers on the third Monday of the month of Sawan 2023.

In Madhya Pradesh prayers were offered at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on the occasion.

People queued up since the early hours to seek the blessing of Lord Shiva at the temple premises. Temple priests performed 'Bhasma Aarti' at the Mahakaleshwar Temple early morning today.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the priest of the temple Om Sharma, before the Bhasma Aarti, the holy bath of Baba Mahakal with water and Panchamrit Mahabhishek were performed in which the lord was anointed with milk, curd, ghee, honey and fruit juices. After that Baba Mahakal was decorated with bhang and sandalwood, and then clothed. Thereafter, Bhasma Aarti was performed amid the beating drums and blowing of conch shells.

This year, Sawan will last for two months. It started on July 4 and will go on till August 31. It would be 59 days long and there would be eight Mondays instead of four.

In the Hindu calendar, Sawan, also known as Shravan, is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar and one of the holiest months of the year. This year, the Shravan period stretches for two months instead of the usual one-month period. Previously, an almost two-month-long Shravan period was observed approximately 19 years ago.

According to religious beliefs, Shravan month is considered to be the favourite month of Lord Shiva. It is believed that by worshipping Lord Shiva in this period, people can get relief from their troubles.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)