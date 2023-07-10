WATCH: Devotees Throng Ujjain's Mahakal To Offer Prayers On First Sawan Somwar

Mahakal Temple Ujjain |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees thronged Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple to attend Bhasm Aarti on the first Monday of 'Sawan' month. The temple priests also performed 'Rudra Abhishek' with buckets of water, milk, curd, ghee and honey. They decked up the Shivlinga with chandan, flowers and belpatra as devotees chanted 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Om Namah Shivaya'.

This year, Sawan will last for two months. It started on July 4 and will continue till August 31. There would be eight Mondays instead of four.

As per the Hindu calendar, 'Sawan', also known as 'Shravan, is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar and one of the holiest months of the year. This year, the Shravan period stretches for two months instead of the usual

Also, the entry of visitors in garb griha (sanctum-sanctorum) has been completed barred for the visitors for for 70 days, starting July 4 to Sept 11. During this time, no VIP will be allowed entry.