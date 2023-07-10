WATCH: Devotees Throng Ujjain's Mahakal To Offer Prayers On First Sawan Somwar

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees thronged Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple to attend Bhasm Aarti on the first Monday of 'Sawan' month. The temple priests also performed 'Rudra Abhishek' with buckets of water, milk, curd, ghee and honey. They decked up the Shivlinga with chandan, flowers and belpatra as devotees chanted 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Om Namah Shivaya'.
This year, Sawan will last for two months. It started on July 4 and will continue till August 31. There would be eight Mondays instead of four.
Also, the entry of visitors in garb griha (sanctum-sanctorum) has been completed barred for the visitors for for 70 days, starting July 4 to Sept 11. During this time, no VIP will be allowed entry.