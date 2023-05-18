Madhya Pradesh: Locals oppose partial demolition of temple in Ujjain

A JCB machine removes controversial part of a construction in Kushalpura area in Ujjain on Wednesday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Resentment prevailed among residents of the area over the demolition of a part of Sheetla Mata Temple located in Kushalpura by Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) on Wednesday. Residents told media persons that a three-storied illegal pucca RCC has been constructed by a woman, who is a resident of 46 /2, Kushalpura, Dravid Marg, near Trimurti Talkies under ward 24. The pucca construction on government land has been made by erecting a wall on the latrine and washroom. Despite numerous complaintsm no action has been taken yet. The house is still being shown as a raw house in property tax records.

By conniving with former and present officials of zone-3, the government is being duped by illegally constructing three pucca floors, by paying property tax and filling up raw houses. Property ID of the house is 7001454891. The landlord has constructed a latrine and washroom on the site, due to which temple visitors and devotees have to face a lot of trouble. Without taking proper action the UMC decided to demolish a part of the temple. Residents have demanded action on the issue.

A press release of the UMC said, a complaint of encroachment through illegal construction in the corridor between the temple and the house was received in the CM Helpline and public hearing. The UMC removed the illegal encroachment with the help of its removal gang in presence of building inspector and the police team.