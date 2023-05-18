Madhya Pradesh: Akhada, temple representatives felicitated in Ujjain

Sadhus and seers being felicitated at Jaigurudev Ashram in Ujjain on Wednesday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the last day of the 11th annual ‘Margdarshak Bhandara’ programme of Baba Jaigurudev at Baba Jaigurudev Ashram, representatives of different akhadas and temples were felicitated here on Wednesday. Baba Jaygurudev Shabd Yog Vikas Sanstha felicitated saints of all 13 akhadas and Mahamandaleshwar in the programme.

In the form of blessings, Baba Umakant said that sages are sent to bring happiness and peace to the people. There is a need to think about the place of Sadhu Samaj in India. He said in a satsang that you were somewhere else in your previous birth. We did both good and bad deeds. He did a lot of good, so he got a human body.

Baba Umakant also said that many people are wasting their precious life in external activities only because of not getting a complete Guru and the welfare of the soul is not being achieved. In such satsang programmes the deeds are lightened. Just like cleaning a very dirty cloth, one has to rub it again and again by applying soap, old deeds are cut off by serving with body, mind and wealth.