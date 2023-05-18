 LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION: To hell with bathing in Ujjain
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreLIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION: To hell with bathing in Ujjain

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION: To hell with bathing in Ujjain

No drowning incident happened here

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A crowd of people gathered in Ramghat area on Wednesday morning when a young woman jumped into the Kshipra River hearing words like light, sound, camera, action. But, these activities brought inconvenience to people who came to bathe at the river ghats.

In actuality, no drowning incident happened here. It was a shoot of a new TV serial titled Jyoti. A scene of drowning in the river by the female character was shot in Ramghat and Dutt Akhada area. Cameras, lights and other resources were installed at various places by the crew of the production unit.

Due to the shooting, devotees faced difficulty in taking bath in Ramghat and Dutt Akhara area. People who came to bathe were being asked to take bath elsewhere.

Read Also
Indore: Guru must learn too, CBSE to update principal’s skills
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Congress demands scrapping of ‘paid’ darshan at Mahakal in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Congress demands scrapping of ‘paid’ darshan at Mahakal in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Amaltas doctors perform complex gastric surgery with success in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Amaltas doctors perform complex gastric surgery with success in Dewas

MP Weather Update: Thunderstorms felt in Bhopal, Sehore, Datia & other parts; maximum temperature...

MP Weather Update: Thunderstorms felt in Bhopal, Sehore, Datia & other parts; maximum temperature...

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION: To hell with bathing in Ujjain

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION: To hell with bathing in Ujjain

WORLD HYPERTENSION DAY: ‘Hypertension playing havoc with netizens’ health’

WORLD HYPERTENSION DAY: ‘Hypertension playing havoc with netizens’ health’