LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION: To hell with bathing in Ujjain

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A crowd of people gathered in Ramghat area on Wednesday morning when a young woman jumped into the Kshipra River hearing words like light, sound, camera, action. But, these activities brought inconvenience to people who came to bathe at the river ghats.

In actuality, no drowning incident happened here. It was a shoot of a new TV serial titled Jyoti. A scene of drowning in the river by the female character was shot in Ramghat and Dutt Akhada area. Cameras, lights and other resources were installed at various places by the crew of the production unit.

Due to the shooting, devotees faced difficulty in taking bath in Ramghat and Dutt Akhara area. People who came to bathe were being asked to take bath elsewhere.