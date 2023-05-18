Indore: Guru must learn too, CBSE to update principal’s skills

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) school principals are facing their biggest challenge in School Quality Assessment and Assurance (SQAA) and implementation of New Education Policy (NEP) as it requires monumental changes in teaching abilities, mindset and restructuring the education system. While on surface it seems that the new education system would make studies easier as it is more practical based, this year’s board examination challenged applicability skills of students, and it seems more of a challenge now.

To help school principals prepare for this change, CBSE has launched Guru Dakshta programme.

CBSE director (Training) Dr Ram Shankar said, “The newly developed induction training (Guru Dakshta) programme is targeted to equip principals and teachers of newly affiliated schools of the Board as well as existing CBSE affiliated schools with the abilities and resources needed to be successful in their roles and for their smooth onboarding into the CBSE system.”

Citing the importance of the training programme, he added that updating the knowledge and skills of principals, teachers and other staff members, who play an important role in equipping the learners with 21st-century learning skills, is crucial in this process as highlighted in NEP 2020.

“This programme introduces teachers and school heads to the structure, policies and guidelines of all the constituent departments/units of CBSE like Training, Examination, Affiliation, Academics, Skill Education, IT, Professional Examination, CTET, CoEs, ROs etc,” Shankar said.

The programme includes eight sessions of 90 minutes duration each, deliberating on the functioning of these departments/units which serve as a foundation for their competency building and growth in their roles in schools.

CBSE noted that the Induction Training Programme manual has gone through many stages of development, right from preparation of the outline and framework of the content to verifying/reviewing the content by the concerned department heads, updating, enriching and aligning the document with the practitioners’ viewpoint through consultative meetings held at Centres of Excellence (CoEs).

CBSE helpline counsellor Jaydeb Kar said, “The biggest challenge currently for all CBSE principals is SQAA and NEP, as it seems to vary a lot from the current framework.”

Read Also Indore couple consumes poison minutes before wedding, man dies