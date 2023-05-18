Madhya Pradesh: Congress demands scrapping of ‘paid’ darshan at Mahakal in Ujjain

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a dig at the mismanagement in Mahakaleshwar Temple, Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Vivek Gupta demanded that the Temple Management Committee immediately stop the paid darshan facility.

Echoing the party’s strong opposition on the issue, Gupta here on Wednesday stated that darshan arrangements should be made free-of-cost for devotees as corruption is rampant under the guise of the facility. Many cases have been brought to the notice of the temple management committee by the Congress, but no action has been taken. Visitors coming from outside get misbehaved inside the temple and are thrown out of the garbh-griha. This hurts their feelings. The BJP, which is doing politics in the name of Ram, is defaming Baba Mahakal globally, he fumed.

Gupta demanded that for visitors coming to Ujjain, separate arrangements should be made for entry into the temple and interference of BJP middlemen should be stopped. ‘As soon as the Congress government is formed, such system will be stopped and amendments will be made in Mahakaleshwar Temple Act. Action will be taken against the culprits.