Madhya Pradesh: 4 dead, 14 injured in bus-truck collision in Shajapur

ANIUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 10:49 AM IST
Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons, including two women, died and 14 others sustained injuries after a passenger bus collided head on with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district, a police official said.

The accident occurred near a Darga on the Ujjain-Maksi road under Maksi police station limits in the district around 3:30 am on Thursday.

"A passenger bus going to Ahmedabad in Gujarat from Madhogarh in Uttar Pradesh collided with a truck moving from Ujjain near a Darga on Ujjain road in which three persons, including two women died on spot spot while one more died undergoing treatment at Ujjain district hospital.

"14 injured persons are undergoing treatment at Ujjain district hospital," Sub Inspector of Maksi police station Dipesh Vyas said.

One of the doctors of Ujjain district hospital, Dr Kuldeep Pandey said, "Around 4:30 am, 15 patients were admitted here out of which one was critical. Proper treatment was given to all the patients but one patient died while other patients are stable. Most of them have fractures in their bodies."

Further details awaited.

