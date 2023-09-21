Khelo MP Youth Games-2023: Competitions Will Start Tomorrow In Ujjain

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Khelo MP Youth Games-2023 are to be organised by the department of sports and youth welfare on the lines of Khelo India Youth Games at four stages viz block, district, division and state level. In this context, a meeting of district sports and association officials and coaches was organised to prepare the outline of the event.

As per the decision based on the suggestions in the meeting, after the approval of the collector and superintendent of police, the dates of the district and division-level events were fixed. District-level competitions will be organised from September 22 to 26.

In this, the boxing competition will be held on September 22 at Saraswati Shishu Mandir Khachrod, the football, basketball and badminton sports complex on September 24 at Mahananda Nagar, the athletics competition at Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Stadium Nanakheda, wrestling and yoga competition at Kshir Sagar, chess competition at Bhartiya Gyanpeeth School.

On September 25, Kabaddi and Volleyball competition will be organised at Sports Complex Mahananda Nagar, Hockey competition at Government Polytechnic College Dewas Road, Kho Kho, Judo and Table Tennis competition at Lokmanya Tilak School, Weightlifting at Kshir Sagar, Lawn Tennis at Tennis Court Subhash Nagar and on September 26, Swimming Sports Complex at Mahananda Nagar and Mallakhamba will be organised at Bharat Mata Temple.

Players selected at the development block level will participate in competitions organised at the district level. Players will be selected for the division-level competition through a selection competition at the district level. Divisional-level competitions will be organised from September 26 to October 1.

In this, the winning teams/players in the category of team/individual sports in 18 sports in the divisional level competition will participate at the state level.

At the state level, boys and girls players of team and individual sports can be separately rewarded with a first prize amount of Rs 31,000, a second prize amount of Rs 21,000, and a third prize amount of Rs 11,000.

