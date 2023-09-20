Bhopal: 25 Superbikers To Promote Adventure Tourism Of MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty-five superbikers will promote adventure tourism of Madhya Pradesh under ‘Riders in the Wild - 2.0’. Tourism and Culture principal secretary Sheo Shekhar Shukla flagged off the second edition of the event at Sair Sapata on Wednesday. It will conclude in Bhopal on September 27 to mark International Tourism Day.

They will cover 1400 km from Bhopal to Pachmarhi, Satdhara, Tamiya Patalkot, Pench National Park, Kanha National Park, Bandhavgarh National Park, Bhedaghat and Bhimbetka and then return to Bhopal.

The bikers will experience the natural beauty of the state, camping, trekking, nature walk, star gazing, jungle safari, trivia dance.The super bikers are from cities like Chandigarh, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Mumbai, Indore, Dewas, Etah etc. and have experience of travelling by bike in different areas of the country. They will visit the designated places by their super bikes like BMW, Ducati, Hayabusa, Harley Davidson etc.