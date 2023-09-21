MP CM Chouhan To Unveil 108-ft Adi Shankaracharya Statue In Omkareshwar Today

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is set to unveil a 108-ft tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya in Omkareshwar today.

The statue of Adi Shankaracharya is based on Mandhata mountain in Omkareshwar.

Situated on the picturesque banks of the Narmada River, Omkareshwar is approximately 80 km away from the bustling city of Indore.

Khandwa Collector Anoop Kumar Singh said that the awe-inspiring multi-metal sculpture stood on a 54-foot-high pedestal and had a height of 108 feet.

CM Chouhan said earlier that the statue will be inaugurated with much grandeur and devotion. All prominent seers, who are expected to arrive for the inauguration of the statue, will be accorded a traditional welcome, the CM said.

On Wednesday, ahead of the inauguration, CM Chouhan told ANI, "Adi Guru Shankaracharya Maharaj worked to connect the country culturally. He worked to spread the essence of the Vedas to the common people. He also made four monasteries in four corners of the country. This worked to keep India culturally united. Because of that India is united today."

Adi Guru Shankaracharya Maharaj got knowledge in Omkareshwar

His birthplace was Kerala but he got knowledge in Omkareshwar. He had walked over 1600 kilometres through forests. He found a Guru there and after gaining knowledge from there he moved towards Kashi (Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh). The entire country, which was in a state of cultural disintegration at that time, was completely united, he added.

"Shankaracharya Maharaj got such a Guru in Omkareshwar. The tradition of knowledge should not end from there and the coming generations should also continue to get the knowledge. Therefore, not only is the divine statue being installed there but we are also going to build Ekatmadham there. Its foundation stone will be laid," the CM said.

"It is my own belief that in the times to come, our Ekatmadham (idea of Advaita) will save the world, hence we are making this project there," he added.

