 Bhopal: Cop’s Wife Kills Self, Probe Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Cop’s Wife Kills Self, Probe Underway

Bhopal: Cop’s Wife Kills Self, Probe Underway

The cops were informed, who rushed to the spot and began investigation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 10:13 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old woman, wife of a policeman posted at EME centre in Bairagarh, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a tree located near the centre on Tuesday late night, the police said. The police added that the woman who took the extreme step was distressed due to her newborn baby’s deteriorating health and several other issues.

Investigating officer (IO) Praveen Singh said that the woman who died was Mamta Kumari (32). She was the wife of a policeman Sanjeev Kumar posted at EME centre in Bairagarh.

Kumar, a native of Bihar, was on duty on Tuesday night, when his neighbours called and told him that his wife Mamta was nowhere to be found, and that his baby was alone at the house.

Kumar rushed to his house and began searching for Mamta, along with his neighbours. After a few hours, at around 11.30 pm, he discovered Mamta’s body hanging from a tree located near their house. The cops were informed, who rushed to the spot and began investigation.

Kumar told police that Mamta had been distressed from the past few days, as their 6-month-old baby had not been drinking milk and his health had been deteriorating. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Investigations are on.

Read Also
Bhopal: 23-Year-Old Youth Loses Rs 1.9 Lakh To Cyber Crooks, Kills Self
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 50% Quota Given To Women In Civic Bodies, But They Are Shadow-Boxing

Bhopal: 50% Quota Given To Women In Civic Bodies, But They Are Shadow-Boxing

Bhopal: CM Enrolls Two Farmers, Inaugurates Krishak Mitra Yojana

Bhopal: CM Enrolls Two Farmers, Inaugurates Krishak Mitra Yojana

Bhoomi Pujan Of State Media Center Soon: CM

Bhoomi Pujan Of State Media Center Soon: CM

Bhopal: Child Protection Policy In Police Personnel Training Syllabus

Bhopal: Child Protection Policy In Police Personnel Training Syllabus

Bhopal: Shadow Of Rains Over Modi’s September 25 Meeting

Bhopal: Shadow Of Rains Over Modi’s September 25 Meeting