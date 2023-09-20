Bhopal: Cop’s Wife Kills Self, Probe Underway

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old woman, wife of a policeman posted at EME centre in Bairagarh, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a tree located near the centre on Tuesday late night, the police said. The police added that the woman who took the extreme step was distressed due to her newborn baby’s deteriorating health and several other issues.

Investigating officer (IO) Praveen Singh said that the woman who died was Mamta Kumari (32). She was the wife of a policeman Sanjeev Kumar posted at EME centre in Bairagarh.

Kumar, a native of Bihar, was on duty on Tuesday night, when his neighbours called and told him that his wife Mamta was nowhere to be found, and that his baby was alone at the house.

Kumar rushed to his house and began searching for Mamta, along with his neighbours. After a few hours, at around 11.30 pm, he discovered Mamta’s body hanging from a tree located near their house. The cops were informed, who rushed to the spot and began investigation.

Kumar told police that Mamta had been distressed from the past few days, as their 6-month-old baby had not been drinking milk and his health had been deteriorating. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Investigations are on.

