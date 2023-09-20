Bhopal: 23-Year-Old Youth Loses Rs 1.9 Lakh To Cyber Crooks, Kills Self

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A suicide case reminiscent to the Ratibad family suicide case has emerged from Berasia locality of the city, where a 23-year-old man committed suicide after being duped of Rs 1.93 lakh by cyber crooks.

The man who took the extreme step has been identified as Dev Narayan Vishwakarma, who ended his life on July 31. A month and a half after his death, the cops have registered a case of abatement to suicide against unidentified fraudsters on Wednesday, as it was learnt that he had fallen prey to loan sharks.

Berasia police station house officer (SHO) Dileep Jaiswal told Free Press that Vishwakarma had committed suicide almost a month and a half ago, after which the police had begun probe. During this, the cops came across a video which he had recorded on his phone. In the video, Vishwakarma had alleged that he had applied for online loan due to increased expenditure, as he has his wife and daughter to feed too.

Five months earlier, he was contacted by some unidentified persons on a messaging application, who offered him loan without interest. He fell victim to them and sought a loan of Rs 3 lakh from them.

The purported employees of the loan disbursing company asked him for processing fees and other charges, as a result of which Vishwakarma lost Rs 1.93 lakh to them. The crooks had assured him that once his processing fee amount is complete, he will be provided loan of Rs 3 lakh and the processing fee will also be reimbursed to him. The same, however, did not unfold, owing to which Vishwakarma ended his life after being distressed.

Vishwakarma’s father Phool Singh Vishwakarma told Free Press that he has been running from pillar to post to procure justice to his deceased son. He added that he has even approached the Bhopal collector at the public hearing, bringing the issue to his cognizance, but to no avail.

Phool Singh has also submitted a number of documentary evidences to the cops, which include his son Dev’s chat with the fraudsters, as well as the documents sent by the fraudsters to Dev. In the video recorded by Dev, he had alleged abatement of suicide by the fraudsters, and had demanded their arrest after his death.

SHO Jaiswal said that cyber cops have been roped in to probe the case, and the accused shall be arrested as soon as they receive leads in the case.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

