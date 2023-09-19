Bhopal: DJ Nights, Hot Air Ballooning, Paramotoring, Exhibition, Workshop To Be Held

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board will organise Chanderi Festival in Chanderi in Ashoknagar district from October 5.

Principal Secretary, Tourism, Sheo Shekhar Shukla told media persons on Tuesday that the aim of the fest was to promote state’s rich art and culture, create employment opportunities at the local level and ensure participation of local community in development-oriented activities.

A tent city complete with modern and luxury facilities is being set up for the purpose. Tourists reaching here will be able to enjoy land and air based adventure activities.

Maha aarti will be held in Laxman temple in the evening. There will be cultural and employment-oriented workshops. Activities like DJ nights and lights and sound shows, hot air balloon glow shows, vintage car rallies and photography workshops will also be organised to entertain guests.

Tourists coming to the tent city will also be given a local tour of Textile and Craft Tourism Village, Pranpur, located 4 kilometres from Chanderi. The tourism department has launched a TV commercial themed on, Ye MP ki Maya, to promote state’s tourist destinations.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)