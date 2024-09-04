Government Data Mismatches As Most Patients Getting Admitted To Private Hospitals; Rapid Rise In Dengue Cases

People queued up at the OPDs which were made fully operational in Government Charak Hospital in Ujjain on Tuesday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): These days, the dengue and malaria diseases are spreading rapidly in the city. Most of the people are getting admitted to private hospitals for treatment, while according to government data, only 2 patients are being found every day.

According to reports, a 72-year-old person from Mahananda Nagar is getting treated for dengue by getting admitted to a private hospital in the Freeganj area. He had complained of a severe cold and fever. When the fever did not go away for 2-3 days, the doctor got his blood tested in a private lab for malaria and dengue, in which the man’s dengue report came out positive.

The platelets in his blood were decreasing rapidly. The doctor told the family members about the need for blood transfusion. The family members contacted blood donors, after which blood was donated to Pushpa Mission lab and blood was arranged for the patient. Now the man’s condition is reported to be out of danger.

Most of the private hospitals are getting 4 to 6 patients with dengue and malaria every day, as revealed by the sources. Meanwhile, Vinod Joshi of malaria department said that if the patient gets the test done for dengue or malaria in a private lab, then it will not be accepted. Dengue tests will have to be done in the government hospital only.

However, if the patient gets the test done through slide in a private lab, then it can be accepted, he added.

Treatment starts at Charak Hospital after shifting all OPDs

All the departments of the District Hospital are being shifted to Charak Hospital. After shifting the general and all OPDs to Charak Hospital recently, treatment of patients has also started here from Tuesday.

On the first day, patients had to face some problems, and due to the crowd, there was also a shortage of space outside the OPD. Medicine OPD, surgery, orthopaedics, ENT, injection room, mental room, child OPD, vaccination, ICTC room, HIV room and TB Chest OPD are being operated in different rooms of Charak Hospital.

A large number of patients started arriving in the morning to get treatment in the said OPD. By noon, there was a crowd of patients and their relatives at the entrance of the hospital.

There were lines of people at the window for making prescriptions and medicine distribution window, while patients were standing in a queue to see the doctors in the OPD.