Coronavirus in Ujjain: 60% patients had contact history with healthcare workers

Ujjain: A workshop was organised at the Nanakheda Stadium by the district administration for drug practitioners working regularly to prevent and diagnose the global epidemic like Corona. About 300 drug dealers from the city participated in it.
Separate chairs were put at the venue so norms of physical distancing can be maintained. Addressing the workshop, collector Asheesh Singh said that all the drug practitioners are risking their lives for public welfare amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Singh said that it has come to fore that 60 per cent of the patients have been infected due to contact with hospital staff, health workers and medical professionals.
“Therefore, this workshop has been organised to share our concerns about your health and ensure that you do not catch corona infection while during your work,” he added.
MP Chemists and Druggists Association president Gautam Chand Dhing also presented many things in the interest of chemists such as providing a list of authorised doctors to stop treatment by unauthorised doctors and to stop the sale of fake sanitisers.
On this occasion, MP Pharmacy Council president Om Jain said that all of you are taking risk of your life in public interest and following the guidelines announced by the government, working to ensure availability of medicines.
IMA president Dr Katyayan Mishra also gave his suggestions on prevention of coronavirus infection. IMA ex-president Dr Rajendra Bansal provided information about the guidelines set by the government which would be followed by the medical operators. The proceeding was conducted by IMA secretary Dr Tapan Sharma and District Chemists and Druggists Association president Radhe Shyam Tripathi proposed a vote of thanks.
