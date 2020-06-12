Coronavirus in Ujjain: 60% patients had contact history with healthcare workers

Ujjain: A workshop was organised at the Nanakheda Stadium by the district administration for drug practitioners working regularly to prevent and diagnose the global epidemic like Corona. About 300 drug dealers from the city participated in it.

Separate chairs were put at the venue so norms of physical distancing can be maintained. Addressing the workshop, collector Asheesh Singh said that all the drug practitioners are risking their lives for public welfare amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Singh said that it has come to fore that 60 per cent of the patients have been infected due to contact with hospital staff, health workers and medical professionals.

“Therefore, this workshop has been organised to share our concerns about your health and ensure that you do not catch corona infection while during your work,” he added.