July 30 or August 6 - When Is Friendship Day 2023? | File

When are we celebrating Friendship Day 2023? In case, you're confused with the dates, we are here for you. Most people consider the first Sunday of August as Friendship Day, however, the United Nations records July 30 as the International Day of Friendship.

The International Day of Friendship was proclaimed in 2011 by the UN General Assembly with the idea that friendship between peoples, countries, cultures, and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities. With the day established on July 30, UNESCO aimed to define the Culture of Peace internationally.

Of the two stated days - July 30 and August 6, which one to celebrate? As some might have already said that there's no need for one single day to enjoy and appreciate the bond we share with our dear friends, every day can be celebrated in its name, however, the wider celebration and events take place during August.

Remember your childhood days when you would knock on the doors of your pal to tie them a friendship band or gift them a friend's ring? Cheers to those memories; and it's time to relieve them all by hanging out with your dear one/s on this special occasion. Go, begin preparing your greeting cards and ideating gifts for your special friend. And, let us wish you in advance - A Very Happy Friendship Day!

Read Also Friendship Guide: 6 Signs That You Have A Genuine And True Friend For Life

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)