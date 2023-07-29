 July 30 Or August 6 - When Is Friendship Day 2023?
e-Paper Get App
HomeTrending-1July 30 Or August 6 - When Is Friendship Day 2023?

July 30 Or August 6 - When Is Friendship Day 2023?

Of the two stated days - July 30 and August 6, which one to celebrate?

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
July 30 or August 6 - When Is Friendship Day 2023? | File

When are we celebrating Friendship Day 2023? In case, you're confused with the dates, we are here for you. Most people consider the first Sunday of August as Friendship Day, however, the United Nations records July 30 as the International Day of Friendship.

Read Also
Watch: Dog runs to wake friend, both pets enjoy cute moments in viral video
article-image

The International Day of Friendship was proclaimed in 2011 by the UN General Assembly with the idea that friendship between peoples, countries, cultures, and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities. With the day established on July 30, UNESCO aimed to define the Culture of Peace internationally.

Of the two stated days - July 30 and August 6, which one to celebrate? As some might have already said that there's no need for one single day to enjoy and appreciate the bond we share with our dear friends, every day can be celebrated in its name, however, the wider celebration and events take place during August.

Remember your childhood days when you would knock on the doors of your pal to tie them a friendship band or gift them a friend's ring? Cheers to those memories; and it's time to relieve them all by hanging out with your dear one/s on this special occasion. Go, begin preparing your greeting cards and ideating gifts for your special friend. And, let us wish you in advance - A Very Happy Friendship Day!

Read Also
Friendship Guide: 6 Signs That You Have A Genuine And True Friend For Life
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

July 30 Or August 6 - When Is Friendship Day 2023?

July 30 Or August 6 - When Is Friendship Day 2023?

10 Most Beautiful Railway Stations Of India

10 Most Beautiful Railway Stations Of India

Akshata Murty Tops UK's Best Dressed for 2023 By Tatler; Check Full List

Akshata Murty Tops UK's Best Dressed for 2023 By Tatler; Check Full List

WATCH: Elon Musk & Mark Zuckerberg Dance Together In Viral Video, But There's A Catch

WATCH: Elon Musk & Mark Zuckerberg Dance Together In Viral Video, But There's A Catch

8 Breathtakingly Beautiful Indian Cities In Monsoon

8 Breathtakingly Beautiful Indian Cities In Monsoon