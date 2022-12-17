e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWatch: Dog runs to wake friend, both pets enjoy cute moments in viral video

Watch: Dog runs to wake friend, both pets enjoy cute moments in viral video

A video of a dog running to the bed of another pet dog, walking him up to play and have fun has won the hearts of netizens.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
Watch: Dog runs to wake friend, both pets enjoy cute moments in viral video | Instagram
Follow us on

Love tuning into pet videos? This one is just for you as it will leave you smiling. An Instagram reel shows the adorable bond between two pet dogs.

What would you do if your friend woke you up during a pleasant sleep? Get upset and angry, right? However, these furry doggos enjoy their company soon after waking up to a tickle by the other. The video begins with a dog running to the bed of another pet dog, walking him up to get involved in a playing session.

Since being shared on social media, the video has attracted more than 200K views. As the video showed the pets syncing their claps and joy, the comments expressed curiosity about what they were talking about.

Watch the viral video below:

Read Also
Watch: Cat jumps on bathroom glass, tries ways to enjoy shower, video goes viral
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Never-seen-before crocodile necklace made of 15,000 natural diamonds displayed at a jewellery show...

Never-seen-before crocodile necklace made of 15,000 natural diamonds displayed at a jewellery show...

Watch: Dog runs to wake friend, both pets enjoy cute moments in viral video

Watch: Dog runs to wake friend, both pets enjoy cute moments in viral video

Canadian man calls his pet polar bear 'possessive' and she gets angry when the hooman talks to any...

Canadian man calls his pet polar bear 'possessive' and she gets angry when the hooman talks to any...

Viral video: People exercise with Ravan, enjoy outdoor gym turned 'Incarnation Park' in Goa during...

Viral video: People exercise with Ravan, enjoy outdoor gym turned 'Incarnation Park' in Goa during...

Vladimir Putin's penis-headed statue erected in UK village, protestors throw eggs on 'Bellend of the...

Vladimir Putin's penis-headed statue erected in UK village, protestors throw eggs on 'Bellend of the...