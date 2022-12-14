Watch: Cat jumps on bathroom glass, tries ways to enjoy shower, video goes viral

Reddit

The internet seems have pet videos in abundance. If you follow several animal loving pages on social media, you might have come across this adorable video of a cat trying to explore the hooman's bathroom.

A video of a pet cat jumping on the bathroom glass partition, walking on it and trying to look for ways to turn the shower on has gone viral. The footage was shared on Reddit, and is originally a TikTok post.

The short clip begins with naughty cat seated on next to the wash basin, however, it has all its eyes towards the top - the water shower at the bathing room. In no time, the cute animal perfectly jumps closer to the shower and slowly surrounds itself around the structure. Little does it know that the water wouldn't pour by its energetic jump trick, and it just keeps looking at the shower as of it awaits a bathe.

Watch video: