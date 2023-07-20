Friendship Guide: 6 Signs That You Have A Genuine And True Friend For Life

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 20, 2023
No bargain: Your friend never expects anything in return. If your friend invests time and effort in the relationship, just as you do, he/she is definitely the one you should never let go
Trustworthy: If you can trust your friend and has supported you in all your ups and downs, no matter what the circumstances are, don't let that friend go. He/she really is a gem
Care and interest: If your friend is true and genuine he/she will care for you and your interest. They listen to you without judgment and celebrate your success
Honesty: No matter what, true friends will come back to you and tell you the truth. They value clear communication and willing to work through misunderstandings
Support system: True friends are there for you in times of need. They offer a listening ear and empathise with your feelings and experiences
