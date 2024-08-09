Western India Billiards and Snooker Championships 2024: Siddharth Parikh And Anil Kumar Progress Into Main Draw

Seasoned Railways cueist Siddharth Parikh showed his class by defeating Kolhapur’s challenger Anil Kumar by an authoritative 4-0 (75-1, 75-0, 78-16, and 76-15) frame scores margin in a Senior Snooker third and final qualifying round match of the Khar Gymkhana presents CR Realty-Western India Billiards and Snooker Championships 2024, played at the Khar Gymkhana billiards hall on Friday morning.

Talented youngster Samay Wadhawan of NSCI also demonstrated his prowess as he blanked Gujarat’s Mohsin Achhava in straight frames, posting a 4-0 (65-13, 54-40, 70-38, and 66-25) victory to advance to the main draw.

Parikh’s teammate Nikhil Ghadge played well to overcome Mumbai’s Kalpesh Mevada 4-2 (29-70, 42-27, 55-21, 21-57, 61-24, and 55-41) to also qualify for the main draw.

Aurangabad’s Chetan Rajarwal and Park Club’s Vishal Gehani also progressed to the main draw. The Aurangabad cueist Chetan Rajarwal compiled a break of 47 in the second frame and went on to defeated Mumbai’s Alam Shaikh 4-1 (64-36, 60-22, 67-78, 60-50, and 60-20), while Vishal Gehani managed to scrape past Andhra Pradesh’s Sagar Jain 4-2 (2-46, 65-16, 45-28, 64-32, 35-65, and 79-49) in third round encounters.

Results – Round 3: Samay Wadhawan (Mum) bt Mohsin Achhava (Guj) 4-0 (65-13, 54-40, 70-38, 66-25);

Nikhil Ghadge (Rlys) bt Kalpesh Mevada (Mum) 4-2 (29-70, 42-27, 55-21, 21-57, 61-24, 55-41);

Siddharth Parikh (Rlys) bt Anil Kumar (Kol) 4-0 (75-1, 75-0, 78-16, 76-15);

Chetan Rajarwal (Aur) bt Alam Shaikh (Mum) 4-1 (64-36, 60(47)-22, 67-78, 60-50, 60-20);

Vishal Gehani (Mum) bt Sagar Jain (AP) 4-2 (2-46, 65-16, 45-28, 64-32, 35-65, 79-49);