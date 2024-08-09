 Western India Billiards and Snooker Championships 2024: Siddharth Parikh And Anil Kumar Progress Into Main Draw
Western India Billiards and Snooker Championships 2024: Siddharth Parikh And Anil Kumar Progress Into Main Draw

Talented youngster Samay Wadhawan of NSCI also demonstrated his prowess as he blanked Gujarat’s Mohsin Achhava in straight frames, posting a 4-0 (65-13, 54-40, 70-38, and 66-25) victory to advance to the main draw.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 10:56 PM IST
Seasoned Railways cueist Siddharth Parikh showed his class by defeating Kolhapur’s challenger Anil Kumar by an authoritative 4-0 (75-1, 75-0, 78-16, and 76-15) frame scores margin in a Senior Snooker third and final qualifying round match of the Khar Gymkhana presents CR Realty-Western India Billiards and Snooker Championships 2024, played at the Khar Gymkhana billiards hall on Friday morning.

Parikh’s teammate Nikhil Ghadge played well to overcome Mumbai’s Kalpesh Mevada 4-2 (29-70, 42-27, 55-21, 21-57, 61-24, and 55-41) to also qualify for the main draw.

Aurangabad’s Chetan Rajarwal and Park Club’s Vishal Gehani also progressed to the main draw. The Aurangabad cueist Chetan Rajarwal compiled a break of 47 in the second frame and went on to defeated Mumbai’s Alam Shaikh 4-1 (64-36, 60-22, 67-78, 60-50, and 60-20), while Vishal Gehani managed to scrape past Andhra Pradesh’s Sagar Jain 4-2 (2-46, 65-16, 45-28, 64-32, 35-65, and 79-49) in third round encounters.

Results – Round 3: Samay Wadhawan (Mum) bt Mohsin Achhava (Guj) 4-0 (65-13, 54-40, 70-38, 66-25);

Nikhil Ghadge (Rlys) bt Kalpesh Mevada (Mum) 4-2 (29-70, 42-27, 55-21, 21-57, 61-24, 55-41);

Siddharth Parikh (Rlys) bt Anil Kumar (Kol) 4-0 (75-1, 75-0, 78-16, 76-15);

Chetan Rajarwal (Aur) bt Alam Shaikh (Mum) 4-1 (64-36, 60(47)-22, 67-78, 60-50, 60-20);

Vishal Gehani (Mum) bt Sagar Jain (AP) 4-2 (2-46, 65-16, 45-28, 64-32, 35-65, 79-49);

