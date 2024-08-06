Western India Billiards And Snooker Championships: Hasan Badami Progresses Into Main Draw

Seasoned campaigner Hasan Badami of Mumbai recovered after losing the first frame to overcome Prayanshu Palan also of Mumbai in a Senior Snooker third round match of the Khar Gym presents CR Realty-Western India Billiards and Snooker Championships 2024, played at the Khar Gymkhana billiards room on Tuesday.

The lanky Badami put to good his vast experience to defeat Palan 18-55, 50-17, 69-19, 66-0, and 63-27 to book his place in the main draw.

Meanwhile, in a second round match, Pune’s Sonu Matang registered a stunning win against Mumbai’s experienced cueist Rovin D'Souza snatching a 4-2 (17-76, 63-77, 68-19, 78-26, 62-26, and 61-55) to advance to the final qualifying round.

Aditya Agrawal of Railways also enjoyed a good outing defeating Mumbai’s Neil Gudiwalla 4-1 (46-53, 57-34, 65-14, 64-44, and 65-9) to progress into the third round.

Results: Senior snooker - Round 3: Hasan Badami (MAH) bt Prayanshu Palan (MAH) 4-1 (18-55, 50-17, 69-19, 66-0, 63-27);

Round 2: Shubhojit Roy (MAH) bt Ghazi Jalal 4-2 (54-18, 59-52, 34-50, 28-60, 53-33, 46-38);

Aashit Pandya (MAH) bt Shubha Vani (Mah) 4-2 (86-83, 80(55)-0, 65(40)-9, 25-72, 41-54, 47-19);

Sonu Matang (Pune) bt Rovin D'Souza (Mum) 4-2 (17-76, 63-77, 68-19, 78-26, 62-26, 61-55);

Aditya Agrawal (RSPB) bt Neil Gudiwalla (Mum) 4-1 (46-53, 57-34, 65-14, 64-44, 65-9);