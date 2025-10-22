Tamil Nadu Rains: Heavy Showers Batter Southern State As Northeast Monsoon Intensifies, Cyclone Alert Issued- Latest Updates

Tamil Nadu Rains: Heavy Showers Batter Southern State As Northeast Monsoon Intensifies, Cyclone Alert Issued (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

Chennai: As the northeast monsoon intensifies, heavy rains battered Tamil Nadu over the past 24 hours, throwing normal life out of gear. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state over the next 48 hours. Cyclone alert has also been issued for the southern state.

Waterlogging was reported in several regions of the state, with Chennai among the worst-affected cities. Several videos of waterlogged areas in the state also surfaced online.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Severe waterlogging witnessed in parts of Puducherry.



Due to a heavy rain warning, all government and private schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal are closed today. pic.twitter.com/C99ysgtl2O — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2025

An orange alert has been sounded for Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu.

“Extremely heavy rainfall (≥ 21cm) very likely over Tamil Nadu on 21st & 22nd and Kerala on 22nd October,” the IMD said in its weather bulletin. Thunderstorms with lightning are likely over the region during the next five days.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Severe waterlogging witnessed in parts of Pudukottai due to heavy rainfall across the state. pic.twitter.com/u7Ud0oloD4 — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2025

As per the IMD, the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal, formed early Tuesday morning around 5:30 am, is expected to intensify further within the next 24 hours. This cyclonic storm is reportedly moving in a west-northwest direction toward the northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and southern Andhra Pradesh coasts. It could further strengthen into a low-pressure zone before making landfall between the Tamil Nadu-Andhra coastline.

Strong winds reaching 45-55 kmph are expected along the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea due to rough conditions.

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: Rain lashes parts of Chennai.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/m3xZI1QFZO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 22, 2025

District administrations have been kept on high alert. Meanwhile, Disaster response teams have been deployed across coastal areas. The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) has reportedly directed officials to ensure relief camps are operational and well-equipped to handle possible adverse situations.

In the wake of adverse weather conditions, a holiday has been declared in schools in Chennai.

Authorities urged residents to remain indoors amid the heavy rain forecast.