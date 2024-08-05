Western India Billiards And Snooker Championships 2024: Krishna Tohgaonkar Shines With A Great 79-Point Break

Thane cueist Krishna Tohgaonkar showed great touch and made a solid start rolling in a 79 break to defeat Mumbai's Sharad Sharma 4-0 (50-8, 60-10, 65-15, and 103-0 in a Senior Snooker second round match of the Khar Gym presents CR Realty-Western India Billiards and Snooker Championships 2024, played at the Khar Gymkhana billiards room on Monday.

Meanwhile, Pune cueists Pinak Anap and Abhijeet Ranade comfortably won their third-round matches and qualified for the main draw.

A confident Anap, constructed a break of 46 points in the opening frame and went on to defeat Mumbai cueist Khushal Galaiya 4-2 (74-17, 54-60, 28-54, 72-8, 74-50, and 64-37). Ranade also started with a flourish making a 52 point break in the first frame and then went on to overcome Mumbai’s Yash Babani 4-2 (67-10, 45-59, 80-43, 54-55, 40-19, and 65-7).

Meanwhile, Gujarat’s challenger, Parth Shar marched into the third round by scoring over Mumbai’s Nikhil Bhansali (Mah) by a 4-2 (62-52, 59-14, 72-65, 52-55, 32-53, and 62-11) margin.

Results: Senior qualifier - round 2: Prayanshu Palan (MAH) bt Arshad Turki (MAH) 4-1 (59-35, 35-50, 67-28, 69-26, 62-50);

Parth Shah (GUJ) bt Nikhil Bhansali (Mah) 4-2 (62-52, 59-14, 72-65, 52-55, 32-53, 62-11);

Krishna Tohgaonkar (Thane) bt Sharadi Sharma (Mumbai) 4-0 (50-8, 60-10, 65-15, 103(79)-0);

Mahesh Jagdale (MAH) bt Anil Sahani (MAH) 4-1 (67-31, 45-61, 62-7, 69-25, 60-12)

Round 3: Pinak Anap (Pune) bt Khushal Galaiya (MAH) 4-2 (74(46)-17, 54-60, 28-54, 72-8, 74-50, 64-37);

Abhijeet Ranade (Pune) bt Yash Babani (MAH) 4-2 (67(52)-10, 45-59, 80-43, 54-55, 40-19, 65-7);

Vishwajeet Mohan (UP) bt Taaha Khan (Pune) 4-1 (76(60)-33, 26-53, 90-16, 64-27, 62-34);