Western India Billiards And Snooker Championships: Aditya Shandilya Fires Top-63 Break In Second Round Win Over Rohit Chauhan

Aditya Shandilaya (Mah) started with a bang firing a top break of 63 points during his 4-0 win against Rohit Chauhan (Mah) in a second-round match of the Khar Gym presents CR Realty-Western India Billiards and Snooker Championships 2024, played at the Khar Gymkhana billiards room on Saturday.

The Mumbai-based Shandilaya started confidently, potted a long red, and went on to roll in that big effort, setting the tone for his comfortable 75-0, 70-28, 67-24, and 81-31 frame scores win.

In an interesting first-round match, Pune cueist Sonu Matang held his nerves to overcome Anuj Agarwal of Mumbai 4-3 in a long drawn match. After the scores were tied at 3-all, Matang played steadily and went for his shots. He made a 29-point break at the start of the frame to stay in front. Thereafter, Agarwal under pressure got into sticky situations and gave many away points to his rival who did well to cash in on the chances to close out the match with the frame scores reading 53-69, 62-32, 58-67, 63-38, 59-17, 15-34, and 76-27.

In another second round encounter, Ravi Jaising also registered a comfortable win against Nauzad Munshi (MAH) racing to a 4-0 (56-20, 60-31, 69-8, and 49-25) victory to advance to the third round.

Results: Senior qualifier - round 1: Pratik Thakkar bt Gaurav Laddha 4-0 (53-40, 45-32, 57-26, 58-47); Yash Babani bt Rahul Pachupate 4-0 (56-11, 69-17, 48-24, 62-24); Sonu Matang (Pune) bt Anuj Agarwal (MAH) 4-3 (53-69, 62-32, 58-67, 63-38, 59-17, 15-34, 76-27).

Round 2: Aditya Shandilya bt Rohit Chauhan 4-0 (75(63)-0, 70-28, 67-24, 81-31);

Ravi Jaising (MAH) bt Nauzad Munshi (MAH) 4-0 (56-20, 60-31, 69-8, 49-25);

Shakir Qureshi (MAH) bt Rohan Pai (MAH) 4-1 (63-8, 64-20, 33-58, 58-22, 56-31)