 Western India Billiards And Snooker Championships: Aditya Shandilya Fires Top-63 Break In Second Round Win Over Rohit Chauhan
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsWestern India Billiards And Snooker Championships: Aditya Shandilya Fires Top-63 Break In Second Round Win Over Rohit Chauhan

Western India Billiards And Snooker Championships: Aditya Shandilya Fires Top-63 Break In Second Round Win Over Rohit Chauhan

The Mumbai-based Shandilya started confidently, potted a long red, and went on to roll in that big effort, setting the tone for his comfortable 75-0, 70-28, 67-24, and 81-31 frame scores win.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 03, 2024, 08:14 PM IST
article-image

Aditya Shandilaya (Mah) started with a bang firing a top break of 63 points during his 4-0 win against Rohit Chauhan (Mah) in a second-round match of the Khar Gym presents CR Realty-Western India Billiards and Snooker Championships 2024, played at the Khar Gymkhana billiards room on Saturday.

The Mumbai-based Shandilaya started confidently, potted a long red, and went on to roll in that big effort, setting the tone for his comfortable 75-0, 70-28, 67-24, and 81-31 frame scores win.

In an interesting first-round match, Pune cueist Sonu Matang held his nerves to overcome Anuj Agarwal of Mumbai 4-3 in a long drawn match. After the scores were tied at 3-all, Matang played steadily and went for his shots. He made a 29-point break at the start of the frame to stay in front. Thereafter, Agarwal under pressure got into sticky situations and gave many away points to his rival who did well to cash in on the chances to close out the match with the frame scores reading 53-69, 62-32, 58-67, 63-38, 59-17, 15-34, and 76-27.

Read Also
CR Realty-Western India All-India Billiards & Snooker Championship 2024: Pankaj Advani, Dhruv...
article-image

In another second round encounter, Ravi Jaising also registered a comfortable win against Nauzad Munshi (MAH) racing to a 4-0 (56-20, 60-31, 69-8, and 49-25) victory to advance to the third round.

Results: Senior qualifier - round 1: Pratik Thakkar bt Gaurav Laddha 4-0 (53-40, 45-32, 57-26, 58-47); Yash Babani bt Rahul Pachupate 4-0 (56-11, 69-17, 48-24, 62-24); Sonu Matang (Pune) bt Anuj Agarwal (MAH) 4-3 (53-69, 62-32, 58-67, 63-38, 59-17, 15-34, 76-27).

Round 2: Aditya Shandilya bt Rohit Chauhan 4-0 (75(63)-0, 70-28, 67-24, 81-31);

Ravi Jaising (MAH) bt Nauzad Munshi (MAH) 4-0 (56-20, 60-31, 69-8, 49-25);

Shakir Qureshi (MAH) bt Rohan Pai (MAH) 4-1 (63-8, 64-20, 33-58, 58-22, 56-31)

Read Also
Asian Billiards Championships 2024: National Champion Dhruv Sitwala Tames Pankaj Advani To Win 3rd...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shocking VIDEO: Former Punjab Police AIG Shoots IRS Son-In-law Dead Inside Chandigarh Court Over...

Shocking VIDEO: Former Punjab Police AIG Shoots IRS Son-In-law Dead Inside Chandigarh Court Over...

Video: BJP MLA Wades Through Flooded Drain After His Scorpio Gets Stuck in Himachal Pradesh’s...

Video: BJP MLA Wades Through Flooded Drain After His Scorpio Gets Stuck in Himachal Pradesh’s...

‘Staged & Dramatised’: IndiGo Air Hostess Touches Forehead On Tarmac At Ayodhya Airport;...

‘Staged & Dramatised’: IndiGo Air Hostess Touches Forehead On Tarmac At Ayodhya Airport;...

VIDEO: 3 Masked Miscreants Harass Girl Outside Coaching Centre In UP's Muzaffarnagar; Accused...

VIDEO: 3 Masked Miscreants Harass Girl Outside Coaching Centre In UP's Muzaffarnagar; Accused...

Just a Few Days Ahead: Apple iPhone 16 Series Key Expected Features From New Bronze Design To...

Just a Few Days Ahead: Apple iPhone 16 Series Key Expected Features From New Bronze Design To...