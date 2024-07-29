CR Realty-Western India All-India Billiards & Snooker Championship 2024: Pankaj Advani, Dhruv Sitwala To Participate In The Tournament

A constellation of Indian stars, including world, Asian, and national champions, will descend in Mumbai to participate in the much-anticipated CR Realty-Western India All-India Billiards & Snooker Championship 2024, organized by Khar Gymkhana in association with the Billiards & Snooker Association of Maharashtra (BSAM) and the Billiards & Snooker Federation of India (BSFI), the tournament will kick off at the Khar Gymkhana billiards hall on Saturday, August 3, 2024.

Competitions will be conducted in three categories -- Senior Billiards, Senior Snooker and Junior Snooker.

Reigning Asian and National Billiards champion Dhruv Sitwala, India’s celebrated cueist Pankaj Advani winner of 27 World titles, National snooker champion Sourav Kothari, Aditya Mehta, Laxman Rawat, Rupesh Shah, Dhvaj Haria, Alok Kumar, Siddharth Parikh and S. Srikrishna to name a few will be the players to watch competing for top honours in the senior billiards and snooker events.

Read Also Asian Billiards Championship 2024: Pankaj Advani Goes Down To Dhruv Sitwala In Final Round

On offer are handsome prize-money awards for the champions. The Senior snooker champion and runner-up stand to earn Rs 200,000 and Rs 120,000 respectively, while the winner of the Senior billiards will receive Rs 100,000 and Rs 50,000 for the runners-up. A purse of Rs 40,000 and Rs 20,000 will be presented to the winner and runner-up respectively, in the Junior snooker event.

There will also be prizes in the senior events for players who reach the last 16 and cash awards for the top breaks.

The event promises high-stakes competition and showcases the finest talent in Indian billiards and snooker. Don't miss the chance to witness these top cueists in action.