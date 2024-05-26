BSAM CCI Kekoo Nicholson Billiards League 2024: Nishant Dossa Powers CCI To BSAM Mumbai Billiards Title

VISHAL

Leading by example, Nishant Dossa played a perfect, responsible captain’s role, which inspired Cricket Club of India ‘CCI Billiards Boys’ (+20) to record an authoritative 458-285 victory against Chembur Gymkhana’s ‘CG Gladiators’ (-30) and emerge champions of the BSAM organized CCI Kekoo Nicholson Mumbai Billiards League 2024, and played at the Cricket Club of India’s Wilson Jones billiards hall, late Saturday evening.

CCI has now won the title for the second time. Dossa and teammate Hasan Badami also completed a double as they were members of the team, which had won the inaugural edition of the CCI Kekoo Nicholson Mumbai Billiards League in 2018. Sparsh Pherwani, Dr. Phiroze Patel and Ativ Patel were the other players of the winning team.

Going into the match, CCI Boys started with a 50 point advantage and the experienced skipper Dossa (+45 handicap) exhibited glimpses of his class of yore to score a stunning win against the fancied Loukic Pathare (-40) in the first frame. Dossa showed exquisite touch and finesse and instantly got into his groove. He struck the ball with precision to play, both the in-offs and pots or when making the canons to keep the scoreboard ticking. Dossa settled down quickly and rolled in a break of 42 on his first visit to wrest the initiative. Pathare was not his usual self and was forced to play catch-up.

The Chembur Gymkhana cueist Pathare managed to show his class by constructing a break of 54 to put up a fight, but Dossa managed two more substantial breaks for 47 and 30 and went on to win the frame 200-136 and widened their advantage by a further 64 points (114).

Later, Badami (-25) defeated Vishal Madan (-50) 200-152 to further extend the advantage (162). Shahyan Razmi (scratch handicap) was left to make only 38 points against Nikhil Lalwani (+60) and he easily completed the formalities winning the third, with the score reading 38-27.

The champions CCI Billiards Boys were presented the glittering trophy and a cash prize of Rs 66,000, while CG Gladiators received the runners-up trophy and a prize of RS 33,000. The losing semi-finalists, WCG Wizards and SPG Gentlemen got Rs 16,500 each, while the losing quarter-finalists received Rs 8,500 each.

Results – Final: Cricket Club of India CCI Billiards Boys (+20 handicap) beat Chembur Gymkhana CG Gladiators (-30 handicap) 458-285 (Nishant Dossa (+45) beat Loukic Pathare (-40) 200-136, Hasan Badami (-25) beat Vishal Madan (-50) 200-152, Shahyan Razmi (SCR) beat Nikhil Lalwani (+60) 38-27.