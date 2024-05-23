BSAM CCI Kekoo Nicholson Billiards League 2024: Badami Impresses In CCI’s Easy Win

Billiards | Credit: Twitter

Hasan Badami was in impressive form and knocked in substantial break of 62 and 88 in leading Cricket Club of India ‘CCI Billiards Boys’ (handicap -5) to a 568-425 victory against defending champions Park Club ‘PCL Beach Boys’ (handicap +90) in a pre-quarter-final match of the BSAM organized CCI Kekoo Nicholson Mumbai Billiards League 2024, played at the Cricket Club of India’s Wilson Jones billiards hall, late Wednesday evening.

In other matches, Shivaji Park Gymkhana ‘SPG Gentleman’ (120) scraped past Elphinstone CC ‘ECC Elfies Stars’ (Scr) 500-449, while Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana ‘WCG Wizards’ (180) capitalized on their 260-point advantage to record a stunning win against P.J. Hindu Gymkhana ‘PJHG Protégé’ (-80) by 520-447 points.

In the fourth match, Chembur Gymkhana ‘CG Gladiators’ (-30) comfortably defeated Catholic Gymkhana ‘CG Fantastic Four’ (100) 473-346.

After CCI’s Kanishk Jhanjharia (+20) overcame Vivek Narayan (+60) 200-130 in the first frame, Badami (-25) then showed excellent touch and struck the balls with precision to compile those two noteworthy efforts and sideline Park Club’s seasoned player Vishal Gehani (-15) by a 200-148 point difference to give CCI the advantage. In the third and final frame, CCI’s talented youngster Shahyan Razmi (SCR) was left with an easy task of scoring 173 points against Park Club’s Sanjiv Bijlani (+45) who had to score 200 points to win the match. Shahyan constructed a break of 58 and went on to close out the frame and match coasting to a 173-57 point win.

Results – Pre-quarter-finals: Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana ‘WCG Wizards’ (180) beat P.J. Hindu Gymkhana ‘PJHG Protégé’ (-80) 520-447.

Chembur Gymkhana ‘CG Gladiators’ (-30) beat Catholic Gymkhana ‘CG Fantastic Four’ (100) 473-346.

Shivaji Park Gymkhana ‘SPG Gentleman’ (120) beat Elphinstone CC ‘ECC Elfies Stars’ (Scr) 500-449.

Cricket Club of India ‘CCI Billiards Boys’ (-5) beat Park Club ‘PCL Beach Boys’ (90) 568-425.