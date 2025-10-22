Delhi Air Quality Update: Delhites Continue To Inhale Toxic Air As AQI Remains 'Very Poor' For 2nd Straight Day After Diwali; Check Area-Wise Data

Delhi Air Quality Update: Delhites Continue To Inhale Toxic Air As AQI Remains 'Very Poor' For 2nd Straight Day After Diwali (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

New Delhi: Two days after Diwali fireworks, the air quality in Delhi and surrounding areas still falls in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 345, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 5:30 am. Meanwhile, a day after the festival of lights, Delhi’s AQI was 351.

Last week, the Supreme Court lifted the ban on the sale and use of green firecrackers. The top court allowed the bursting of these firecrackers between 6:00 am and 7:00 am, and 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm, from October 18 to 21. However, on the night of Diwali, in several areas of the national capital territory (NCT), these rules were reportedly violated.

#WATCH | Delhi | The Air Quality Index (AQI) around Akshardham was recorded at 360, in the 'Very Poor' category, in Delhi this morning as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)



Visuals from near Akshardham; shot at 7:05 AM

Here Is The List Of Areas With AQI Over 300:

Punjabi Bagh - 423

Wazirpur – 392

Bawana – 368

ITO Delhi – 358

Jahangirpuri – 355

Patparganj – 354

Anand Vihar – 353

Burari Crossing – 350

Okhla Phase – 2 - 344

Chandani Chowk – 326

Shadipur - 315

Alipur – 314

Najafgarh – 304

For the unversed, Delhi always grapples with worsening air quality during the post-monsoon and winter months and low wind speeds, combined with emissions from firecrackers and stubble burning in neighbouring states like Punjab and Haryana, contribute significantly to the thick smog and toxic haze witnessed by the residents of Delhi.

#WATCH | The Air Quality Index (AQI) around the India Gate was recorded at 362, in the 'Very Poor' category, in Delhi this morning as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).



Visuals from the India Gate

On Monday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Under GRAP-II, stricter curbs have been introduced, including a ban on the use of diesel generators (except for essential services), tighter regulations on construction and demolition activities, and enhanced dust suppression efforts.

Special task forces have also been deployed in pollution hotspots to manage vehicular emissions and traffic flow. Data from the CPCB over the past four years confirms that Diwali 2025 ranks among the most polluting in recent times.