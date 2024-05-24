 BSAM CCI Kekoo Nicholson Billiards League 2024: Shahyan Razmi Guides CCI into Semifinals
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 24, 2024, 08:14 PM IST
Talented youngster Shahyan Razmi (scratch handicap) with a calm, calculated approach dished out a match-winning performance against Deepak Khubchandani (+30 handicap), coasting to a 200-79 win in the third frame. Shahyan’s success helped Cricket Club of India ‘CCI Billiards Boys’ (-25 handicap) overcome Khar Gymkhana ‘KG Slow N Steady’ (+20 handicap) 472-450 in a keenly contested quarter-final match of the BSAM organized CCI Kekoo Nicholson Mumbai Billiards League 2024, played at the Cricket Club of India’s Wilson Jones billiards hall, late Thursday evening.

In other quarter-final encounters, Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana ‘WCG Wizards’ (180) knocked another P.J. Hindu Gymkhana team when they defeated ‘PJHG Cue Rangers’ (200) by a narrow 743-740 point difference. Karan Makwana (+50) naged to pip Yash Raiyaani (+65) by a close 200-191 points in a tense third frame.

Meanwhile, Chembur Gymkhana ‘CG Gladiators’ (-30) powered by the brilliant performances of their star players Loukic Pathare and captain Vishal Madan comfortably defeated Malabar Hill Club ‘MHC Matkas’ (75) 530-415.

In a long drawn encounter, Shivaji Park Gymkhana ‘SPG Gentlemen’ (120) ground out a hard-fought win against Islam Gymkhana ‘IG Canons’ (170) by a 718-668 point margin.

CCI Billiards Boys most experienced player Hasan Badami (handicap -25) played steadily against Tatya Sachev (+10) and won the frame by 200-151 points. The 49 point difference wiped out Khar Gymakhana’s 45-point advantage at the start of the match.

But, Khar Gymkhana’s versatile young cueist Sumer Mago (-20) outclassed CCI’s Anrug Bagri (scratch) winning by a big 103 points difference, at 200-97 and give his team a huge advantage of 99 points going into the third frame.

Khar Gymkhana’s dependable player Deepak Khubchandani was left to score just 101 points against Shahyan who had to make 200 to win the frame and match for his team. Shahyan rose to the challenge as he played confidently and boldly and went for his shots. He made good contact with the ball as he attempted the in-offs and canons, which helped to build small breaks to accumulate the points and stay in front. He then constructed a half century 50 point break to move closer towards his target and after some hasty shots he finally managed to clinch the frame to trigger celebrations among his teammates.

Results - Quarter-finals: Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana ‘WCG Wizards’ (180) beat P.J. Hindu Gymkhana ‘PJHG Cue Rangers’ (200) 743-740.

Chembur Gymkhana ‘CG Gladiators’ (-30) beat Malabar Hill Club ‘MHC Matkas’ (75) 530-415.

Shivaji Park Gymkhana ‘SPG Gentlemen’ (120) beat Islam Gymkhana ‘IG Canons’ (170) 718-668.

Cricket Club of India ‘CCI Billiards Boys’ (-25) beat Khar Gymkhana ‘KG Slow N Steady’ (20) 472-450.

