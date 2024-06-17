Pune Viral Video: 17-Year-Old Rams Woman With Speeding Car Over Past Feud Near Alandi | Video Screengrab

While the Pune Porsche crash case involving a 17-year-old boy allegedly mowing down two IT engineers took place on May 19 in Kalyani Nagar, another similar incident occurred near Alandi on Saturday, June 15, also involving a 17-year-old boy. The video of this incident went viral on social media on Monday.

According to local media reports, Alandi Police have registered a case against the boy after Najuka Ranjit Thorat from Vadgaon Ghenand lodged a complaint. The police stated that Thorat resides in Ganesh Nagar in Vadgaon Ghenand. The act was reportedly carried out in anger over an earlier quarrel with Thorat's son. The boy violently drove his car and ran over Thorat. However, she did not sustain any major injuries.

The video shows 4-5 citizens on the road where the accident occurred. It captures the boy driving his car back a hundred meters and then accelerating forward at high speed, attempting to run over other people present at the scene. Upon seeing the car approaching at high speed, people quickly moved aside.

Alandi Police mentioned that the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) has sent the boy to a correctional home.

Meanwhile, citizens are demanding strict action against those who drive cars at such a young age.