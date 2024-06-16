From Aundh Murder to Porsche Accident - Recent Crimes That Shook Pune

By: Aakash Singh | June 16, 2024
On May 19, two IT professionals were killed in Kalyani Nagar here after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche car allegedly driven by a minor in an inebriated condition
The accident led to huge uproar leading to action against the minor and his family members and officials who tried to downplay the crime
An elderly man attacked by a group of intoxicated youths in Aundh on Thursday morning succumbed to critical injuries and was declared dead by doctors. Visual of vigil held in Aundh
In May, a Pune man mutilated his wife's genitals with iron nails and put a lock on them after casting aspersions on her character
Despite the ban on heavy vehicles in the city, three accidents involving such vehicles resulted in 3 deaths at Karve Road, Warje, and Gangadham Chowk
In February, about 1,836 kg of mephedrone worth Rs 3,672 crore was seized by Pune Police. The case led to huge uproar in political circles
Over the past year, incidents of gang violence, particularly by the Koyta gang, involving vehicle vandalism and threats to people, have been on the rise
A 22-year-old woman engineering student was kidnapped and killed by her friends for ransom . She belonged to Latur
Pune gangster Sharad Mohol was shot at by three persons near his house in Sutardara in the Kothrud area on January 5 in broad daylight
