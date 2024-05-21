BSAM CCI Kekoo Nicholson Billiards League 2024: Champions Park Club ‘A’ qualify for Pre-Quarters

Defending champion Park Club ‘A’ (PCL Beach Boys) qualified for the pre-quarter-finals and will meet Cricket Club of India ‘A’ (CCI Billiards Boys) in the first round match of the BSAM organized CCI Kekoo Nicholson Mumbai Billiards League 2024, set to commence at the Cricket Club of India’s Wilson Jones billiards hall from Wednesday.

PCL Beach Boys were fortunate to qualify from Group-A as the third best team, while CCI Billiards Boys finished atop Group-E to make it to the last 16.

Meanwhile, Park Club ‘B’ team (PCL Beach Boys Also) did well to finish number one in Group-B and automatically progress to the knockout draw.

P.J. Hindu Gymkhana ‘A’ team (PJGH Cue Rangers) and ‘B’ team (PJHG Protégé) qualified for the knockout phase of this competition. PJGH Cue Rangers clinched the top spot in Group-A, while PJHG Protégé finished second behind Islam Gymkhana (IG Canons) in Group-C.

The other teams who have qualified for the pre-quarter-finals are Santacruz Club (Santacruz Sunrisers), Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana (WCG Wizards), Malabar Hill Club (Malabar Matkas), Chembur Gymkhana (CG Gladiators) Catholic Gymkhana (CG Fantastic Four), Shivaji Park Gymkhana (SPG Gentleman), Elphinstone CC (ECC Elfies Stars), Mandpeshwar Civic Foundation (MCF Tough Men), Khar Gymkhana (KG Slow N Steady) and Bombay Gymkhana (BG Phantom).