BSAM Snooker Challenger: Champion Rajeev Sharma Cruises Into The Final

Defending champion Rajeev Sharma (+30 handicap) of Malabar Hill Club dished out another impressive performance and quashed the hopes of NSCI cueist Karan Chugh (+35 handicap) by coasting to a 3-1 victory in the semi-finals of the BSAM Snooker Challenger (Leg-2) 2023-2024, at the Bombay Gymkhana.

In the other semifinal, Krishna Tohgaonkar (+30 handicap) of Thane produced another steady performance and brushed aside the challenge from Rushabh Jain (+25 handicap) of Matunga Gymkhana by marching to a 3-1 victory.

Sharma kept it simple against Chugh who boldly went for his pots, but was not consistent and that cost him dear. Sharma won a tight first frame, and easily won the second to take a 2-0 lead. Chugh won the third to halt Sharma's charge. But, Sharma won the fourth for a 98-81, 85-50, 67-99 and 89-57 win and a shot at retaining his crown.

The Thane cueist Tohgaonkar who plays at the Cue-In Snooker parlour enjoyed a favourable roll of the balls and took a 2-0 lead. The crafty Jain compiled a break of 48 to win the third frame. But, in the fourth Tohgaonkar with tight snookers put Jain in sticky situations. Jain gave away plenty of points and lost the frame and the match. Tohgaonkar won 92-79, 89-87, 66-99(48) and 97-69.

Results: Semifinals: Rajeev Sharma (handicap +30, Malabar Hill Club) beat Karan Chugh (+35 handicap, NSCI cueist) 3-1 (98-81, 85-50, 67-99 and 89-57).

Krishna Tohgaonkar (+30 handicap, Thane) beat Rushabh Jain (+25 handicap, Matunga Gymkhana) 3-1 (92-79, 89-87, 66-99(48) and 97-69).