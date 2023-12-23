90th National Billiards & Snooker Championship: Dhruv Sitwala Finally Wins National Billiards Crown

G.M.Arun

PSPB’s Dhruv Sitwala finally struck gold winning the National men’s senior billiards crown. The Mumbai-based Sitwala showed impeccable touch and recorded a stunning 5-3 victory over his PSPB colleague Sourav Kothari in the final of the 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championship 2023-2024, in Chennai.

The left-handed Sitawala, employed with ONGC and practices at the P.J. Hindu Gymkhana, had earlier shocked world champion Pankaj Advani by an identical margin in the semi-finals.

Sitwala, who lost to compatriot Brijesh Damani in the final last year, looked determined to taste success and he did it in convincing fashion against the Kolkata-based Kothari, who had earlier won the National men’s snooker title.

The unassuming Sitwala played catch-up with Kothari who charged to a 3-2 lead. But, Sitwala came into his own and won the next three frames on the trot to clinch a satisfying 37-150, 152-25, 23-152, 151-5, 65-150, 151-135, 150-132 and 151-66 frames scores victory to finally realize his dream.

“This is actually my sixth appearance in the Nationals final. This time I was a bit more composed and managed to break the jinx to win my maiden title,” an excited Sitwala said.

Results - Men billiards: Final: Dhruv Sitwala (PSPB) bt Sourav Kothari (PSPB) 5-3 (37-150, 152-25, 23-152, 151-5, 65-150, 151-135, 150-132, 151-66).

Semi-finals: Kothari bt Dhvaj Haria (PSPB) 5-4 (150-70, 150-12, 80-151, 52-151, 150-35, 0-150, 150-12, 139-151, 150-7); Sitwala (PSPB) bt Pankaj Advani (PSPB) 5-3 (26-151, 150-0, 41-150, 150-54, 150-26, 90-151, 150-38, 150-0).