BSAM Mumbai Billiards League 2023: MIG & CCI record wins in home and away ties

Mumbai: Ninad Borkar, Prabdeep Singh and captain Gaurav Prabhu, displayed plenty of confidence and played steadily to ensure MIG Cricket Club defeat P.J. Hindu Gymkhana ‘B’ 655-534 in the home match, and 713-671 in the away clash, in a Section-B third round match of the of the Billiards & Snooker Association of Maharashtra (BSAM) organized annual Greatwhite-CCI Kekoo Nicholson Mumbai Billiards League 2023. Having won both the ties, MIG CC in the process also pocketed a bonus point.

Meanwhile, fancied Cricket Club of India (CCI) boasting of a heavyweights, which includes the country’s ace cueist Pankaj Advani and India No. 2 Dhruv Sitwala maintained their impressive showing. Despite Advani being rested CCI managed to win both the home and away matches against Chembur Gymkhana ‘A’ to also claim a bonus point.

In the away fixture, CCI skipper Sitwala compiled breaks of 95, 45 and 36, while teammate Hasan Badami constructed breaks of 67, 42 and 36 in the and 54 in the return match which helped the team to register a 440-388 victory at the Chembur Gymkhana table and 402-246 win on the home table. The only consolation for Chembur Gymkhana was that Loukic Pathare won both his matches against CCI’s talented young upcoming cueist Krish Bajaj who tried his best, but could not match his experienced opponent.

Results - Section A: Elphinstone CC Vs Chembur Gymkhana ‘B’ - Home 586-665, Away 590-491; Bombay Gymkhana Vs Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana - 598-423, 502-579; Malabar Hill Vs Mandpeshwar Civic Federation - 453-253, 498-612.

Section B: NSCI ‘B’ Vs Khar Gymkhana ‘B’ - 670-576, 561-597; Chembur Gymkhana 'A' Vs Cricket Club of India - 388-440, 246-402; P.J. Hindu Gymkhana ‘B’ Vs MIG Cricket Club - 671-713, 534-655.