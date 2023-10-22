 BSAM Mumbai Snooker League 2023: Khar Gymkhana Youngsters Storm Into The Final
BSAM Mumbai Snooker League 2023: Khar Gymkhana Youngsters Storm Into The Final

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 08:52 PM IST
Khar Gymkhana ‘1 2 KA 4’ continued with their terrific winning streak and registered another authoritative win defeating Bombay Gymkhana ‘Predators’ 3-0 in the semi-finals of the GreatWhite Electricals-NSCI BSAM Mumbai Snooker League 2023, late Saturday night.

However, the second Khar Gymkhana team KG ‘Hustlers’ were not as fortunate as they suffered a 1-3 defeat at the hands of a determined Bombay Gymkhana ‘Phantom’ in the other semi-final, played on a side table.

Khar Gymkhana’s talented cueist Sumer Mago (+10) who has not dropped lost a frame from the round of 32, was once again at his impressive best and outshone his senior opponent Shabaz Khan (+10) by charging to a 76-26 win in the 15-Red first frame to give his team the lead. Later, Khar Gymkhana’s doubles combination of Harmehr Mago and Sahil Kakkad (+20) who have also lost a frame in the play-offs maintained the winning momentum to defeat the Bombay Gymkhana duo of Zareer Shroff and Vivek Wadhwa (+26) 67-30 in the 9-Red doubles frame and to take their team closer to victory.

Nikhil Saigal (+8) who lost just one frame against Hindu Gymkhana’s Siddharth Parikh in the round of 32, sealed their victory by snatching a close 39-33 win over Vinay Swaminathan (+6) in the 6-Red third frame.

The second Bombay Gymkhana team started on a dismal note as their star player Laxman Rawat (-5) seemed to have lost concentration towards the end and missed some regulation pots. Khar Gymkhana’s Kunal Solanki (+45) took advantage of the situation as he potted the last three colours to pocket the first frame 90-86 and give his team a 1-0 advantage.

Bombay Gymkhana’s captain and most accomplished player Marzdi Kalyaniwala (+10) produced another sterling performance and went on to outwit Khar Gymkhana’s youngster Sparsh Pherwani (SCR) posting a 52-5 win in the 6-Red second frame to level the frame scores at 1-all.

Later, the Bombay Gymkhana pairing of Kaizad Fitter and Nitesh Madan (+12) held their nerves and grabbed the opportunities to overcome the younger Khar Gymkhana duo of Karan Rao and Rebanta Sahijwani (+29) 80-52 to put Bombay Gymkhana in front 2-1. , Laxman Rawat (-5) bt Kunal Solanki (+45) 94-80).

Khar Gymkhana’s choice of playing Solanki in the crucial fourth frame (15-Red), which they required to win to stay in the fight backfired as Bombay Gymkhana went with Rawat. This time Rawat after again going through some anxious moments managed to stay focused and pulled through clinching a 94-80 win and securing a satisfying win for Bombay Gymkhana.

Results - semi-finals: Khar Gymkhana ‘1 2 KA 4’ beat Bombay Gymkhana ‘Predators’ 3-0 (Sumer Mago (+10) bt Shabaz Khan (+10) 76-26, Hamehr Mago/Sahil Kakkad (+20) bt Zareer Shroff/Vivek Wadhwa (+26) 67-30, Nikhil Saigal (+8) bt Vinay Swaminathan (+6) 39-33).

Bombay Gymkhana ‘Phantom’ beat Khar Gymkhana ‘Hustlers’ 3-1 (Laxman Rawat (-5) lost Kunal Solanki (+45) 86-90, Marzdi Kalyaniwala (+10) bt Sparsh Pherwani (SCR) 52-5, Kaizad Fitter/Nitesh Madan (+12) bt Karan Rao/Rebanta Sahijwani (+29) 80-52, Laxman Rawat (-5) bt Kunal Solanki (+45) 94-80).

