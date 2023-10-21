BSAM Mumbai Snooker League 2023: Khar Gymkhana & Bombay Gymkhana Storm Into Semifinals

Khar Gymkhana teams, KG ‘1 2 KA 4’ and KG ‘Hustlers’, scored convincing victories to storm into the semi-finals of the GreatWhite Electricals-NSCI BSAM Mumbai Snooker League 2023. In last 8 encounters, KG ‘1 2 KA 4’ inspired by the brilliance of young talent Sumer Mago quelled the fight from Andheri Recreation Club (ARC) ‘Cheetahs’ racing to a 3-0 win while on the side table KG ‘Hustlers’ got the better of Malabar Hill Club ‘Matka Kings’ by recording an identical 3-0 win, at the NSCI billiards hall, late Friday evening.

Standing in Khar Gymkhana teams’ path to the summit round are the two Bombay Gymkhana outfits, BG ‘Predators’ and BG ‘Phantom’, both registered contrasting quarter-final victories.

BG ‘Predators’ riding on the fine efforts of Shabaz Khan and Vinay Swaminathan outshone home favourites NSCI ‘Baulkline 2.0’ by clinching a comfortable 3-0 frame-scores victory. On the adjacent table, seasoned cueist Marzdi Kalyaniwala banking on his vast experience managed to win both his frames against Pranav Todi, including the tight match-deciding fifth frame as BG ‘Phantom’ got the better of Cricket Club of India (CCI) ‘Dark Knights’ 3-2 in an absorbing match.

Read Also BSAM Mumbai Snooker League 2023: Gutsy Swaminathan Stars In Bombay Gymkhana Victory

After CCI’s Kanishk Jhanjhanria (+25 handicap) defeated Laxman Rawat (-5) 104-17 in the 15-Red first frame, Kalyaniwala (+10) easily defeated CCI’s Todi 54-18 in the 6-Red second frame to put Bombay Gymkhana on level terms. CCI doubles combination of Sameer Gupta/Krish Arora (+30) held their nerves to overcome Kaizad Fitter and Nitesh Madan (+12) 79-72 on a re-spotted black ball in the 9-Ball doubles to regain the lead (2-1).

Bombay Gymkhana’s accomplished cueist Laxman Rawat showed his class by constructing a fluent 82-point break to get the better of Jhanjharia 94-56 in the 15-Red fourth frame to tie the frame scores at 2-all. Kalyaniwala did not let his team down as he played tactically and confidently against Todi who made too many errors and went on to win the decider by a fair distance at 98-63 much to the cheer of teammates.

Meanwhile, Bombay Gymkhana’s Predators ace cueist Shabaz Khan (+10) started with a flourish rolling in a 72-point break in defeating NSCI’s captain Karan Chug (+35) 92-50 in the 15-Red first frame. Later, Vinay Swaminathan (+6) outplayed Kamran Ahmed (+20) 67-27 in the 6-red second frame to extend Bombay Gymkhana’s lead 2-0. In the third, Zareer Shroff and Vivek Wadhwa (+26) managed to snatch a close 73-68 win against the determined NSCI pair of Ish Bawa and Ronak Dedhia (+29) winning the frame at 73-68 to complete the win.

The Khar Gymkhana youngsters were at their usual best and did not brook much of a challenge from their opponents as they cruised to victories without much ado. Sumer, Nikhil Saigal, Hamher Mago and Sahil Kakkad representing KG ‘1 2 KA 4’ and the second team KG ‘Hustlers’ comprising Harsh Pherwani, Sparsh Pherwani, Ravi Jaisingh, Kunal Solanki and Karan Rao, they were all responsible in the team’s success.

Results – Quarter-finals: Khar Gymkhana ‘1 2 KA 4’ beat ARC ‘Cheetahs’ 3-0 (Sumer Mago (+10) bt Karan Anand (+15) 78-30, Hamher Mago/Sahil Kakkad (+20) bt Tarun Kalra/Karan Advani (+29) 77-51, Nikhil Saigal (+8) bt Om Sawant (+14) 42-28).

Khar Gymkhana ‘Hustlers’ beat MHCL ‘Matka Kings’ 3-0 (Ravi Jaisingh (+45) bt Anav Jhunjhunwala (+55) forfeited, Sparsh Pherwani (SCR) bt Manav Panchal (+8) 59-33, Kunal Solanki/Karan Rao (+29) bt Akshat Kejriwal/Rajeev Sharma (+23) 68-53).

Bombay Gymkhana ‘Pedators’ beat NSCI ‘Baulkline 2.0’ 3-0 (Shabaz Khan (+10) bt Karan Chug (+35) 92(72)-50, Vinay Swaminathan (+6) bt Kamran Ahmed (+20) 67-27, Zareer Shroff/Vivek Wadhwa (+26) bt Ish Bawa/Ronak Dedhia (+29) 73-68).

Bombay Gymkhana ‘Phantom’ beat CCI ‘Dark Knights’ 3-2 (Laxman Rawat (-5) lost Kanishk Jhanjharia (+25) 17-104, Marzdi Kalyaniwala (+10) bt Pranav Todi (+18) 54-18, Kaizad Fitter/Nitesh Madan (+12) lost Sameer Gupta/Krish Arora (+30) 72-79, Laxman Rawat (-5) bt Kanishk Jhanjharia (+25) 94(82)-56, Marzdi Kalyaniwala (+25) bt Pranav Todi (+45) 98-63).