VIDEO: Shirtless Virat Kohli Leads Team India's Beach Volleyball Game In Barbados Ahead Of T20 WC Super 8s

As the T20 World Cup 2024 heats up, the Indian cricket team took a refreshing break in the West Indies, recharging before their upcoming matches.

In a picturesque setting in Barbados, the players split into two teams for a lively game of beach volleyball. Virat Kohli and Rinku Singh led the fun, showcasing their playful sides.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) delighted fans by sharing a video of this relaxed day, highlighting the camaraderie and joy among the squad and support staff.

The video features familiar faces like Kohli, Rinku, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, and fielding coach T Dilip.

While some players chose different ways to unwind, those on the beach brought their A-game to the beach.

Unbeaten India on a roll

Under Rohit Sharma's leadership, Team India is now poised for their Super 8s journey, starting against Afghanistan.

India emerged victorious in Group A, defeating Ireland, Pakistan, and the USA, though their final match against Canada was washed out.

Despite top players like Kohli and Rohit not yet hitting their stride, the team remains in strong form.

The upcoming schedule for India in the Super 8s is packed: Afghanistan on June 20, Bangladesh on June 22, and Australia on June 24.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, promising more thrilling cricket ahead.