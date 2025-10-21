 Woman Caught On CCTV Beating Security Guard In Greater Noida Society, Case Registered | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWoman Caught On CCTV Beating Security Guard In Greater Noida Society, Case Registered | VIDEO

Woman Caught On CCTV Beating Security Guard In Greater Noida Society, Case Registered | VIDEO

According to the police, the victim, Rajkumar Yadav, a resident of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, has been working with a private security agency and was posted at Tower 7 of the Presithm Society in Sector 25 under the Yamuna Authority area for the past one month.

AditiUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 02:06 PM IST
article-image
Woman Caught On CCTV Beating Security Guard In Greater Noida Society, Case Registered | VIDEO | X/@News1IndiaTweet

Greater Noida: A woman identified as Anju Sharma has been booked for allegedly assaulting a security guard at the Presithm Society in Greater Noida. The incident, which took place on Saturday evening, was captured on CCTV and recently surfaced on social media.

Have a look at it here:

In the video, a woman in a red saree can be seen repeatedly slapping and physically assaulting a security guard dressed in a blue uniform. The woman is aggressive, and at one point, she grabs the guard and drags him across the floor. Another woman is present at the scene who tries to intervene.

Security guard files complaint after assault

FPJ Shorts
Alia Bhatt Stuns In 30-Year-Old Gold Silk Saree By Ritu Kumar At Kareena Kapoor's Diwali Party In Mumbai
Alia Bhatt Stuns In 30-Year-Old Gold Silk Saree By Ritu Kumar At Kareena Kapoor's Diwali Party In Mumbai
RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 5810 Vacancies Starts; Details Here
RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 5810 Vacancies Starts; Details Here
Diwali Sales Touch Historic High, GST Reforms & Strong Demand Fuel ₹5.40 Lakh Crore Festive Boom
Diwali Sales Touch Historic High, GST Reforms & Strong Demand Fuel ₹5.40 Lakh Crore Festive Boom
India Gears Up For Higher Prices Ahead Of Rabi Crop Season After China's Suspension Of Urea Exports & Specialty Fertilisers From October 15
India Gears Up For Higher Prices Ahead Of Rabi Crop Season After China's Suspension Of Urea Exports & Specialty Fertilisers From October 15

According to the police, the victim, Rajkumar Yadav, a resident of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, has been working with a private security agency and was posted at Tower 7 of the Presithm Society in Sector 25 under the Yamuna Authority area for the past one month. Yadav said that while he was on duty, society resident Anju Sharma arrived at the gate and began to argue before physically assaulting him.

He alleged that Sharma dragged him out of the society premises and continued to beat him even as bystanders attempted to intervene. Witnesses at the scene reportedly tried to stop the woman, but she allegedly misbehaved with them as well. The entire confrontation was captured on the society’s CCTV cameras, footage of which later surfaced online.

Following the incident, Yadav, accompanied by other society members, lodged a formal complaint at the Dankaur police station.

Police register case, investigation underway

Dankaur Station House Officer (SHO) Munendra Singh confirmed that a case has been registered against Anju Sharma based on the security guard’s complaint. “A case has been filed, and further legal action is underway,” Singh said, as quoted by Dainik Bhaskar.

The authorities have begun reviewing the CCTV footage as well. Police said appropriate sections of the law will be invoked after the investigation is completed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Woman Caught On CCTV Beating Security Guard In Greater Noida Society, Case Registered | VIDEO

Woman Caught On CCTV Beating Security Guard In Greater Noida Society, Case Registered | VIDEO

'Operation Sindoor Upheld Lord Ram's Teachings To Fight Injustice,' Says PM Modi In Letter To Nation...

'Operation Sindoor Upheld Lord Ram's Teachings To Fight Injustice,' Says PM Modi In Letter To Nation...

Low Diwali Bonus Sparks Hours-Long Strike At Toll Plaza Of Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Angry Staff...

Low Diwali Bonus Sparks Hours-Long Strike At Toll Plaza Of Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Angry Staff...

Delhi Air Pollution: AQI In Defence Colony Crossed 1000, Naraina Was 1700 After Diwali Fireworks,...

Delhi Air Pollution: AQI In Defence Colony Crossed 1000, Naraina Was 1700 After Diwali Fireworks,...

UP Shocker: Woman Chops Off Brother-In-Law’s Private Part For Refusing To Marry Her Sister In Agra

UP Shocker: Woman Chops Off Brother-In-Law’s Private Part For Refusing To Marry Her Sister In Agra