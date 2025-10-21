Woman Caught On CCTV Beating Security Guard In Greater Noida Society, Case Registered | VIDEO | X/@News1IndiaTweet

Greater Noida: A woman identified as Anju Sharma has been booked for allegedly assaulting a security guard at the Presithm Society in Greater Noida. The incident, which took place on Saturday evening, was captured on CCTV and recently surfaced on social media.

Have a look at it here:

In the video, a woman in a red saree can be seen repeatedly slapping and physically assaulting a security guard dressed in a blue uniform. The woman is aggressive, and at one point, she grabs the guard and drags him across the floor. Another woman is present at the scene who tries to intervene.

Security guard files complaint after assault

According to the police, the victim, Rajkumar Yadav, a resident of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, has been working with a private security agency and was posted at Tower 7 of the Presithm Society in Sector 25 under the Yamuna Authority area for the past one month. Yadav said that while he was on duty, society resident Anju Sharma arrived at the gate and began to argue before physically assaulting him.

He alleged that Sharma dragged him out of the society premises and continued to beat him even as bystanders attempted to intervene. Witnesses at the scene reportedly tried to stop the woman, but she allegedly misbehaved with them as well. The entire confrontation was captured on the society’s CCTV cameras, footage of which later surfaced online.

Following the incident, Yadav, accompanied by other society members, lodged a formal complaint at the Dankaur police station.

Police register case, investigation underway

Dankaur Station House Officer (SHO) Munendra Singh confirmed that a case has been registered against Anju Sharma based on the security guard’s complaint. “A case has been filed, and further legal action is underway,” Singh said, as quoted by Dainik Bhaskar.

The authorities have begun reviewing the CCTV footage as well. Police said appropriate sections of the law will be invoked after the investigation is completed.