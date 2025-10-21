BCCI Warns Mohsin Naqvi Of Sending Complaint To ICC Over Not Returning Asia Cup 2025 Trophy: Report

Image: X

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formally written to Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi, demanding the immediate return of the Asia Cup 2025 trophy to India. This follows the controversy after India’s victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, where the Indian team refused to accept the trophy and medals from Naqvi during the post-match presentation. Naqvi then took the trophy and medals with him to the ACC office in Dubai, further igniting the dispute.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia while speaking to India Today revealed that they are currently awaiting a response from Naqvi. If there is no satisfactory reply, the BCCI plans to escalate the matter by sending an official complaint to the International Cricket Council (ICC). Saikia emphasized that the board is following a step-by-step process and is determined to pursue the issue firmly.

Why Mohsin Naqvi did not hand Asia Cup trophy?

The conflict stems from India’s decision not to accept the trophy from Naqvi, a senior Pakistani official, citing political tensions between the two nations. The Indian players' refusal led to Naqvi denying the customary presentation ceremony, causing confusion and delay post-match. At the ACC meeting on September 30, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla strongly condemned Naqvi’s actions and voiced that the trophy should be officially presented to the Indian team and remain in the custody of the ACC.

Despite issuing an apology to ACC member boards, Naqvi maintained his stance, insisting that India’s captain must personally visit the ACC headquarters in Dubai to claim the trophy. The BCCI immediately rejected this condition, stating there was no reason for the captain to travel to Dubai for a trophy that should have been awarded on the field.