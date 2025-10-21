 Daniel Naroditsky Death: Did The American Grandmaster Use Substance? Vladimir Kramnik Alleges Foul Play
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsDaniel Naroditsky Death: Did The American Grandmaster Use Substance? Vladimir Kramnik Alleges Foul Play

Daniel Naroditsky Death: Did The American Grandmaster Use Substance? Vladimir Kramnik Alleges Foul Play

Renowned as one of the world’s top blitz players, Naroditsky was also a chess commentator, author, and educator who popularised the game through his engaging livestreams.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

American chess grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky, affectionately known as "Danya," passed away unexpectedly at the age of 29, his family announced through the Charlotte Chess Center. Renowned as one of the world’s top blitz players, Naroditsky was also a chess commentator, author, and educator who popularised the game through his engaging livestreams.

While the exact cause of his death remains undisclosed, former World Chess Champion Vladimir Kramnik has raised troubling concerns, suggesting possible substance abuse and alleging that warning signs about Naroditsky’s well-being were overlooked by those close to him.

Kramnik shared a message from a viewer of Naroditsky’s final stream expressing concerns about drug use and tweeted, "What exactly happened? Because I received this two days ago from a friend of mine, chess fan, and at least did what I could to warn people to do something urgently in my posts. To those who prefer blaming and shaming instead of helping. Awful tragedy, hope properly investigated."

Before the confirmation of Naroditsky’s death, Kramnik had criticized those around Naroditsky for ignoring his long-term problems, writing, "Too high price paid, but if I was the only person shouting about obvious long-term problems of Danya becoming alarming, requiring urgent measures from people around, while 'friends' only cared about hiding it and erase evidence, it’s rotten to the core."

FPJ Shorts
India Gears Up For Higher Prices Ahead Of Rabi Crop Season After China's Suspension Of Urea Exports & Specialty Fertilisers From October 15
India Gears Up For Higher Prices Ahead Of Rabi Crop Season After China's Suspension Of Urea Exports & Specialty Fertilisers From October 15
Maharashtra: 6-Year-Old Loses Vision In One Eye After Firecracker Explodes In His Hand In Beed
Maharashtra: 6-Year-Old Loses Vision In One Eye After Firecracker Explodes In His Hand In Beed
'At What Cost': Mumbai's Coastal Promenade & Carter Road Left Covered In Litter Post-Diwali Festivities | VIDEO
'At What Cost': Mumbai's Coastal Promenade & Carter Road Left Covered In Litter Post-Diwali Festivities | VIDEO
'Operation Sindoor Upheld Lord Ram's Teachings To Fight Injustice,' Says PM Modi In Letter To Nation On Diwali
'Operation Sindoor Upheld Lord Ram's Teachings To Fight Injustice,' Says PM Modi In Letter To Nation On Diwali

History between Vladimir Kramnik & Daniel Naroditsky

In 2024 when Kramnik accused Naroditsky of cheating by consulting a chess engine via a second screen during matches, allegations that Naroditsky vehemently denied, calling Kramnik “worse than dirt” for making unproven accusations. These events visibly affected Naroditsky, who released videos defending his setup and playing style. He was known not just for his skill but also for popularizing chess through streaming and education

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Daniel Naroditsky Death: Did The American Grandmaster Use Substance? Vladimir Kramnik Alleges Foul...

Daniel Naroditsky Death: Did The American Grandmaster Use Substance? Vladimir Kramnik Alleges Foul...

Indian GM Nihal Sarin Takes Indirect Jibe At Russian Chess Legend Vladimir Kramnik Following Daniel...

Indian GM Nihal Sarin Takes Indirect Jibe At Russian Chess Legend Vladimir Kramnik Following Daniel...

Throwback: Vasyl Ivanchuk Burst Into Tears After Losing To Daniel Naroditsky In World Blitz 2024...

Throwback: Vasyl Ivanchuk Burst Into Tears After Losing To Daniel Naroditsky In World Blitz 2024...

'It’s Hard To Believe That...': R Praggnanandhaa Makes Emotional Post After Hearing News About...

'It’s Hard To Believe That...': R Praggnanandhaa Makes Emotional Post After Hearing News About...

Watch: Indian WWE Fan Honours John Cena With Diwali Rangoli As Superstar Nears Retirement

Watch: Indian WWE Fan Honours John Cena With Diwali Rangoli As Superstar Nears Retirement